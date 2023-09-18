"All love for Alex Morgan" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian appreciates soccer player for completing fan's bucket list wish

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has expressed his admiration for American professional soccer player Alex Morgan for fulfilling a fan's bucket list wish.

Morgan plays as a striker and is the captain of San Diego Wave FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She also co-captained the United States women's national soccer team alongside Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe from 2018 to 2020.

During San Diego's recent game against the Houston Dash, a fan named Ashleigh Ahrens, who is battling Stage IV breast cancer, held up a placard expressing her wish to meet her favorite soccer player Alex Morgan.

Morgan noticed the placard and approached Ahrens after the game. They exchanged handshakes and took several pictures together.

The official social media page of San Diego Wave FC also shared a series of photos of the meeting between Alex Morgan and Ahrens.

"A story in 5 parts 💙 ," San Diego Wave FC captioned their Instagram post.

Alexis Ohanian re-shared San Diego's post on his social media handles, expressing sincere appreciation for Alex Morgan, despite her playing for a rival team (Ohanian being the co-owner of Angels City FC). Ohanian commended Morgan for fulfilling a fan's bucket list wish.

"All love for @alexmorgan13. Even if she plays for @sandiegowavefc," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Ohanian's Instagram story

"Actual male athletes are generally hugely supportive of female athletes" - Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently made a statement highlighting the general tendency of male athletes to lend their support to their female counterparts.

Ohanian has consistently been a strong advocate for women's sports. Together with Serena Williams, he has made significant investments in Angel City FC, a football club that joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

The tech entrepreneur is actively involved in creating opportunities to foster the growth of women's sports. His capital venture firm, Seven Seven Six, is focused on spearheading positive transformations within the sports industry.

Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to opine that there is still an unfortunate presence of a small group of insecure men who harbor a reluctance to witness women excel in sports.

Expand Tweet

The 40-year-old further emphasized that male athletes, in contrast, extend support for their female counterparts and that It is primarily the keyboard warriors who cowardly hide behind their online personas and post contradictory tweets.

"Imagine a world where men didn't feel threatened by the success of women's sports. It's not zero-sum, folks. What's so interesting is that actual male athletes are generally hugely supportive of women athletes. It's the keyboard jocks who furiously type angry tweets," Ohanian posted.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas