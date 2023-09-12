Gael Monfils dedicated a heart-warming message to wife Elina Svitolina as she rang in her 29th birthday.

Former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who was last seen in action at the 2023 US Open, turned 29 on September 12. The Ukrainian took to social media to reflect on her life. She expressed her excitement and anticipation at what the future holds while also feeling nostalgic about her journey so far.

“I’ve officially leveled up to 29 today. Now, as I enter the last year of my twenties, I'm filled with a mix of emotions - excitement, anticipation, and a little bit of nostalgia,” she wrote on Instagram.

Svitolina revealed that she was looking forward to welcoming the new adventures and opportunities with open arms. She also thanked all the people who have been a part of her journey thus far.

“But most importantly, I'm ready to embrace the adventures and opportunities that lie ahead. So, here's to celebrating this special day with joy, laughter, and the company of loved ones. Thank you for being a part of my journey, and cheers to making 29 the best year yet!” she wrote.

The World No. 25's husband, former World No. 6 Gael Monfils wished her a happy birthday and took the opportunity to dedicate a special quote, admiring her presence in his life.

“Happy birthday @elisvitolina ‘No words can express my feelings for you. You are my love, my sunshine, my life!’” the Frenchman wrote.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are arguably one of the most well known and adored tennis couples. They started dating in late 2018 and were engaged in April 2021. Just three months later, on July 16, the pair got married.

In October 2022, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Skai.

"I think both of us, we try to pull the best out of us" – Gael Monfils on his relationship with wife Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open

Elina Svitolina, who was on maternity leave, made a comeback in April 2023, just six months after giving birth to their daughter Skai. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist stunned the tennis world by winning her first title as a mother at the WTA 250 Internationaux de Strasbourg within weeks of her return.

She made great strides at Grand Slams as well, reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, did not enjoy the same success upon his comeback. The French veteran was sidelined for seven months due to a foot injury he incurred at the 2022 Canadian Open. He made a losing return at Indian Wells this year, and did not accumulate any tour-level wins apart from his opening round victory at the French Open.

During the North American hardcourt swing, however, the 37-year-old put on an impressive display and featured in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 Washington Open as well as the Masters 1000 Cincinnati Open. He additionally made it through to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 Canadian Open.

During his run in Cincinnati, Gael Monfils credited his wife and her success for bringing out the best in him.

“We had each other. It’s great to see her doing so good,” Gael Monfils said in conversation with Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel. “So, I think both of us, we try to pull the best out of us.”

Monfils and Svitolina were last seen in action at the 2023 US Open. The Frenchman bowed out of the tournament with a loss to Andrey Rublev in the second round. The Ukrainian, meanwhile, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the third round.