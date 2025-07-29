  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "You don't have much time" - Iga Swiatek regrets not being able to celebrate Wimbledon win properly due to hectic WTA schedule

"You don't have much time" - Iga Swiatek regrets not being able to celebrate Wimbledon win properly due to hectic WTA schedule

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:41 GMT
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Previews - Source: Getty
The 2025 Wimbledon champion, Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the busy tennis schedule and how it affected her celebrations after the Wimbledon win. The Pole is currently gearing up for the warm-up tournaments ahead of the US Open.

Ad

Swiatek was last seen in action at Wimbledon, where she reached the final round after overwhelming several prominent players, including Clara Tauson, Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins. In the final showdown, she produced a dominant display, registering a 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova and wrapping up the one-sided contest in just 57 minutes.

The Pole is currently preparing for the Canadian Open, and amid this, she sat for a conversation with Andy Roddick in one of the recent episodes of the Served with Andy podcast. Here, she made her feelings known about not being able to celebrate her Wimbledon win properly due to the hectic schedule of tennis. Stating that with the occurrence of back-to-back tennis events, she did not get time to celebrate her triumph. (18:58 onwards)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So, um so I kind of only think about these stats and these achievements when I get asked about it, but day by day, not really. It's I try to remind myself if I feel like I need to yeah celebrate a bit more and um and be proud of what I'm doing. Um but you don't have much time to do that cuz as I said like next week you have another challenge in tennis. It's not like you have only like world championships, Olympics and if you win that you can kind of be happy for month or two. You just have to get back into it straight away," said Iga Swiatek.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Swiatek is scheduled to lock horns with Guo Hanyu in the first round of the National Bank Open on July 30, 2025.

Iga Swiatek says she will be unfazed by results for the rest of the year due to her unexpected Wimbledon feat

Iga Swiatek etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Polish woman to nab the Wimbledon title. Ahead of the tournament, the player was facing multiple criticism for not getting back her rhythm after the doping allegations; however, with the Wimbledon victory, these have now turned into claps.

Ad

Recently, Swiatek sat for a pre-meet press conference ahead of the Canadian Open, where she revealed that winning Wimbledon wasn't on her list, and with the unexpected win, she is now happy with her season. She further stated that she now won't be bothered even if she doesn't win any title for the rest of the year.

"But at least, you know I know that even if I play bad till the end of year. I'm really happy with this season. You know winning Wimbledon was just I don't know not on my list this year," said Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek commenced her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she reached the semi-final round. Her opponent, Madison Keys, got the better of her and dashed the Pole's hopes of reaching the final before going on to lift the Grand Slam trophy.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications