"You don't have much time" - Iga Swiatek regrets not being able to celebrate Wimbledon win properly due to hectic WTA schedule

Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the busy tennis schedule and how it affected her celebrations after the Wimbledon win. The Pole is currently gearing up for the warm-up tournaments ahead of the US Open.

Swiatek was last seen in action at Wimbledon, where she reached the final round after overwhelming several prominent players, including Clara Tauson, Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins. In the final showdown, she produced a dominant display, registering a 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova and wrapping up the one-sided contest in just 57 minutes.

The Pole is currently preparing for the Canadian Open, and amid this, she sat for a conversation with Andy Roddick in one of the recent episodes of the Served with Andy podcast. Here, she made her feelings known about not being able to celebrate her Wimbledon win properly due to the hectic schedule of tennis. Stating that with the occurrence of back-to-back tennis events, she did not get time to celebrate her triumph. (18:58 onwards)

"So, um so I kind of only think about these stats and these achievements when I get asked about it, but day by day, not really. It's I try to remind myself if I feel like I need to yeah celebrate a bit more and um and be proud of what I'm doing. Um but you don't have much time to do that cuz as I said like next week you have another challenge in tennis. It's not like you have only like world championships, Olympics and if you win that you can kind of be happy for month or two. You just have to get back into it straight away," said Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek is scheduled to lock horns with Guo Hanyu in the first round of the National Bank Open on July 30, 2025.

Iga Swiatek says she will be unfazed by results for the rest of the year due to her unexpected Wimbledon feat

Iga Swiatek etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Polish woman to nab the Wimbledon title. Ahead of the tournament, the player was facing multiple criticism for not getting back her rhythm after the doping allegations; however, with the Wimbledon victory, these have now turned into claps.

Recently, Swiatek sat for a pre-meet press conference ahead of the Canadian Open, where she revealed that winning Wimbledon wasn't on her list, and with the unexpected win, she is now happy with her season. She further stated that she now won't be bothered even if she doesn't win any title for the rest of the year.

"But at least, you know I know that even if I play bad till the end of year. I'm really happy with this season. You know winning Wimbledon was just I don't know not on my list this year," said Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek commenced her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she reached the semi-final round. Her opponent, Madison Keys, got the better of her and dashed the Pole's hopes of reaching the final before going on to lift the Grand Slam trophy.

