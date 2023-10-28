"You need to be facing the net" - Novak Djokovic reacts to Matteo Arnaldi's Vienna Open split

Novak Djokovic recently responded to Matteo Arnaldi's Spider-Man-like split challenge with hilarious advice.

Arnaldi, currently ranked 46th in the ATP rankings, is coming off a second-round loss at the 2023 Vienna Open. The 22-year-old defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round but lost to Andrey Rublev in the second. However, he did not go down without a fight, as he displayed some amazing shots and flexibility on the court.

One of his most memorable moments was when he did a full split on the ground while trying to return a shot from Rublev. The image of his split immediately went viral on social media, as many compared him to Spider-Man and praised his athleticism.

Arnaldi himself had some fun with the comparison as he reshared his picture in his Instagram stories and added another one of Spider-Man in a similar pose. He also tagged Djokovic, who is known for his own acrobatic moves on the court.

"@djokernole I’m coming for you," Arnaldi wrote on his Instagram stories.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion did not ignore Arnaldi’s challenge as he shared the Italian's story on his own account with a witty response. Djokovic pointed out that Arnaldi was facing the wrong direction while doing the split and that he should be facing the net instead of the wall.

"First, you need to be facing the net and not the wall. Then we can talk 😂😂," the Serb wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic joins forces with compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic for doubles at the 2023 Paris Masters

The Serbian icon at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage

After having taken a break since winning the 2023 US Open in September, Novak Djokovic will make his return to the ATP Tour at the 2023 Paris Masters. He will be the top seed in singles and will also play doubles with fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 36-year-old last played doubles at the Cincinnati Masters in August, where he partnered with compatriot Nikola Cacic. They were defeated by the seasoned duo of Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the first round. On the other hand, Kecmanovic paired up with Alexander Bublik in his most recent doubles match at the 2023 Chengdu Open.

The World No. 1 has received a bye in the first round of the singles event and will face either Kecmanovic or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

