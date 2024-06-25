"You need a PR manager", "Shut the f*** up" - Fans angered by Stefanos Tsitsipas' "classy" statement after Greek's gender role controversy

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently found himself in the middle of a controversy after sharing a video that promotes an extremely orthodox stance on gender roles. The World No. 11 has now become the subject of further ridicule from fans after he appeared to defend himself despite facing backlash for the video he shared earlier.

The 37-second video portrays a man as the head of a family and its principal provider. At the same time, it portrays a woman, presumably the wife/partner of the man, as the one shouldered with the overwhelming majority of the household chores. The video also features written captions, part of which goes:

"Men and women are not the same and that is a blessing. He provides and protects, I [the woman] multiply. He is the head of the family, I am the heart. He provides the ingredients, I make the meal."

Unsurprisingly, Tsitsipas' endorsement of such views did not go down well with tennis fans. However, the former World No. 3 seemed defiant as he later took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Classy is when you have a lot to say but choose to remain silent in front of fools."

Once again, fans were irate after taking note of the Greek's post. One set of fans hit out at Tsitsipas, ridiculing him for his latest post, which comes on the back of the controversy he stirred by sharing the gender roles video on Instagram a few days earlier.

"You need a PR manager, posting this after what was posted on Instagram stories," one fan wrote.

"So why don’t you…literally….follow your own …advice ….," another fan commented.

"I AGREE SO SHUT THE F**K UP AND DON’T POST INCEL CONTENT," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans blatantly countered what Tsitsipas wrote, claiming that the Greek seldom maintains silence over matters.

"Says the man who has never been silent a moment in his life," wrote one fan.

"At what point do u realize ure the fool tho," questioned another fan.

"Good lord" - Tennis journalist's shocked reaction to Stefanos Tsitsipas' endorsement of controversial video

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 French Open

Journalist Ben Rothenberg, who has urged the ATP to be more vigilant of men's tennis players for the views they endorse on more than one occasion, reacted to Tsitsipas sharing the gender roles video.

According to Rothenberg, "the ATP is long overdue a cultural reckoning about women". The journalist also cited the example of Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios supporting Andrew Tate in the past. Tate has grown infamous for what many regard as toxic masculinity. The American-British personality currently finds himself embroiled in multiple legal battles.

"Between the many abuse accusations against players, Kyrgios fanboying Andrew Tate, and now whatever the heck this is, the ATP is long overdue a cultural reckoning about women, good lord," Rothenberg wrote on X.

On the tennis front, Tsitsipas is currently preparing for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. His last outing was a second-round 6-4, 6-4 loss to Jan-Lennard Struff at the recently concluded Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.