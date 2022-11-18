"You owe me" - Paula Badosa's boyfriend Juan Betancourt reminds World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of forgotten gift

Paula Badosa's boyfriend Juan Betancourt took to Instagram to remind World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz about a forgotten gift he owed him.

It all started when Badosa shared a photo of herself holidaying at a resort in the Maldives and captioned it:

"Desconectar para conectar. Disconnect to connect. 💚🔋."

Carlos Alcaraz responded to the photo by complimenting the Spanish tennis player on her good looks.

"How good you are 😍 @paulabadosa @juanbetancourtt," Alcaraz commented, tagging Betancourt too in the comment.

Badosa replied to Alcaraz by complimenting him on achieving numero uno status in the ATP world rankings.

"@carlitosalcarazz almost like you! From number 1 💪🤪," she replied.

Sensing an opportunity to remind Alcaraz of the forgotten gift and indulge in some banter, Betancourt replied reminding the teenager of forgetting to gift him a tennis ball when he achieved the No. 1 ranking.

"@carlitosalcarazz when you were 20 in the ranking you promised me a ball, you owe me, it's not my fault that I gave you for being the youngest number 1 in history 😂," he replied.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a stupendous 2022 season

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals. (PC: Getty Images)

57 wins, five titles, and the World No. 1 ranking - that sums up Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season in a nutshell. He started the season ranked 32 in the world and moved up the ladder in a consistent yet stunning fashion to end the year as the top-ranked player.

The Spaniard began by winning the Rio Open and then triumphed in Miami and Barcelona. He won the title in Madrid, overcoming Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in consecutive matches.

In his French Open debut, he lost in the quarterfinals and did not make a deep run at Wimbledon either, after being ousted in the second round.

However, he was back to his best at the US Open, where the teenager became the youngest player to lift the trophy since Pete Sampras in 1990.

Carlos Alcaraz then finished as a semifinalist at the Swiss Indoors in Basel and made the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters before an injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Since then, he has not competed in any tournaments and has been focusing on his recovery.

Alcaraz has registered a 57-13 win-loss record this year, including nine wins from 14 matches against top-10 opponents.

