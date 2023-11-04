Holger Rune showcased exceptional sportsmanship by openly expressing his admiration for Novak Djokovic following their thrilling quarterfinal clash at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic inched closer to his record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by securing a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 victory over Rune in an intense two-hour and 54-minute long battle. With his win, the Serb leveled his head-to-head record against the Dane at 2-2.

Despite his defeat, Holger Rune approached the net with a smile for the customary handshake. He warmly embraced Novak Djokovic and praised the Serb's performance, receiving a friendly pat on the back in return.

"You're amazing man," Rune said.

Expand Tweet

Following his win over the Dane, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will square off against Andrey Rublev for a place in the final of the last ATP Masters 1000 event of the season.

The Serb enjoys a dominant 4-1 head-to-head record against the Russian, having won their most recent encounter in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships quarterfinal in four sets.

Novak Djokovic: "Holger Rune's been playing much better since he started working with Boris Becker"

The Serb and Boris Becker

Holger Rune's form dipped significantly during the latter half of the season, with the Dane managing only one tour-level win after his quarterfinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Following his opening-round exit at the Shanghai Masters, Rune enlisted the expertise of tennis legend Boris Becker, who had previously coached Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016.

Djokovic stated that there has been a marked improvement in Rune's performance since he began working with the German. He also wished the duo well for the upcoming ATP Finals.

"He's been, I think, playing much better in the last few weeks, ever since he started working with Boris. It was strange to see Boris in the opposing box but again I knew it might happen already this week. You know I wish him, obviously Holger and him, the best in Turin," he said in his post-match interview.

The World No. 1 acknowledged his subpar performance in the second-set tiebreak and commended Rune's mental strength in forcing a decider. He also highlighted the similarities in their playing styles and praised the 20-year-old as a well-rounded player.

"Quite similar match to last year's final to be honest. Was really anybody's game every set. You know I played an awful tiebreak in the second set, to be honest probably the worst one this year but again credit to him for staying mentally tough and playing solid from baseline," ," he said.

"We have kind of similar game, we both move well, defend well and kind of all-round players," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis