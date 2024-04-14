"You're back again where you belong" - Casper Ruud lauds 'fantastic' Stefanos Tsitsipas on top 10 re-entry after Monte-Carlo final win 

Casper Ruud heaped praise on Stefanos Tsitsipas after the latter beat him in the final of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Norwegian reached a Masters 1000 title clash for only the second time in his career after beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. Tsitsipas produced some scintillating tennis to win his third title in Monte-Carlo with a 6-1, 6-4 score.

The Greek had previously fallen out of the Top 10 of the ATP rankings but will make a return after his exploits in the Principality of Monaco.

Casper Ruud lavished praise on Stefanos Tsitsipas in his runner-up speech during the trophy presentation ceremony. The Norwegian called the Greek a fantastic player and said that he was back where he belonged, referring to his return to the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

"I'd like to congratulate Stef for winning Monte-Carlo again. You love this tournament. Very, very well played all week. I know you fell out of the Top 10 a few weeks ago, but you're back again where I think you belong, and you're a fantastic player, especially here on clay and Monte-Carlo. It's fantastic. So congratulations to you and your team," Ruud said.

The Monte-Carlo Masters win was Stefanos Tsitsipas' first title since the Los Cabos Open in 2023. Before beating Ruud, the Greek triumphed over Laslo Djere, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, fifth seed Alexander Zverev, 15th seed Karen Khachanov and second seed Jannik Sinner.

Tsitsipas has won 17 out of 23 matches so far this season. Besides his triumph in Monte-Carlo, the Greek also reached the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are tied in head-to-head

The Monte-Carlo Masters final was the fourth encounter between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and their head-to-head is now tied at 2-2.

The first meeting between the two came in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Madrid Open, with the Norwegian winning 7-6(4), 6-4. That year, they also locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, and Tsitsipas won 6-1, 6-4.

Their third encounter two came in the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open, and Ruud triumphed 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the final before losing to Jordan Thompson.

