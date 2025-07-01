"You're not gonna see her in my box anymore" - Mirra Andreeva playfully warns to fire coach Conchita Martinez if she doesn't win Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva shared a light-hearted moment after her win against Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif at the 2025 Wimbledon. The 18-year-old Russian tennis sensation refused to share the advice given by her coach in jest.

Andreeva scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sherif to move into the second round of Wimbledon. The 7th-seeded Russian is coached by the former Spanish tennis legend Conchita Martinez. Martinez was the first Spanish woman tennis player to win Wimbledon in 1994.

In the post-match press conference, Mirra Andreeva jokingly refused to give advice she had received from her coach, Martinez. The athlete said the advice is elite and that she will not disclose it yet. Since she is one of the strongest contenders for the title, Andreeva was asked what advice the coach gave her as someone who has won it in 1994. Andreeva replied:

“I don’t think I’m gonna tell you guys. I’m gonna keep it to myself because this is very elite advice she gives me. Maybe after I retire I’m gonna tell you what Conchita Martinez told me in 2025 on my first round of Wimbledon. For now I’ll keep it to myself. If it doesn’t work, maybe you’re not gonna see her in my box anymore.”

The Tennis letter shared the light-hearted comment on X:

Concita Martinez is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning two silvers and a bronze.

Mirra Andreeva reflects on playing at the OIympics

Mirra Andreeva has followed in the footsteps of her coach, the legendary Spanish tennis player Conchita Martinez. Andreeva won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's doubles, the same feat achieved by her coach in the 1992 and 2004 Summer Olympic Games. In an interview with Roland Garros in April, the Russian reflected on playing at the Olympics and said (via Roland Garros):

Playing Olympics for the first time was a great experience. Getting a medal, competing for the first time, is just super special. Also, it gave me extra confidence for big moments.

The young tennis player keeps her Olympic medal at her grandmother's house. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva has made it to the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon, where she will face Italian Lucia Bronzetti. Andreeva will hope to improve on her fourth-round finish in 2023, which is her best performance to date at the grass court Major.

