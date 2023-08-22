Nick Kyrgios asserts that he has revitalized interest in tennis through Netflix's 'Break Point.' In response to a fan, he stated that believing he doesn't contribute positively to the sport is self-deception.

"Break Point" on Netflix is a documentary series delving into professional tennis. It follows the players' lives with behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and insights.

Covering challenges, successes, and personal journeys, the series offers a closer look at tennis' competitiveness and dedication needed to excel.

In the documentary's first season, episode six, Nick Kyrgios candidly shared his mental hurdles during Wimbledon 2019. He revealed checking into a psychiatric ward in London that year.

A fan on social media recently pointed out that the sight of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battling for three hours on the tennis court should serve as a reminder whenever Nick Kyrgios shares his belief on Twitter that he positively impacts the sport.

"Just remember Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz duelling it out for 3 hours the next time Nick Kyrgios comes on twitter to tell us all that he's good for the game…" the fan said

In response, the Australian player clarified that he never claimed others weren't beneficial for the sport.

He emphasized that believing he doesn't contribute positively is self-deception, providing reasons like leading episodes on Netflix to reinvigorate tennis' presence.

He also expressed admiration for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with a heart emoji.

"They are also good for the game? Haha I never said they weren’t. You are lying to yourself if you think I’m not good for the game….. could give you a few reasons….. leading episodes on Netflix to get tennis back on the map…. Shall I go on? I love Alcaraz and ND ❤️🙏🏽" he replied.

Nick Kyrgios expresses optimism for a significant comeback after being absent throughout the entire season

Formerly ranked No. 13 on the ATP rankings, Nick Kyrgios offers a hopeful outlook for a significant comeback, having been sidelined due to a persistent injury that caused him to miss all four Grand Slam events.

In 2023, Kyrgios participated in just one event, namely the Stuttgart Open. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury.

On Monday, the 28-year-old shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram story, capturing a gym session.

He assured his numerous fans about the need for patience, indicating that he retains his competitive spirit despite requiring recovery time.

Kyrgios mentioned that his off-court aspects are flourishing, and he aims to return for another season resembling his successful previous one.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great. l am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," he wrote.

In the previous year, Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon finals, where he faced a four-set defeat against Novak Djokovic.

Throughout the ATP circuit, Kyrgios maintained an impressive 79% win rate, amassing a record of 37 wins and 10 losses.