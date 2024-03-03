"You're making me cry" - Venus Williams becomes overwhelmed with emotion as fans shower American icon with love during Indian Wells comeback

Fans recently showered Venus Williams with love ahead of her Indian Wells return which made the American emotional.

Williams has been out of action for a long time due to a knee injury that she suffered last year at Wimbledon during her match against Elina Svitolina. Her last match came at the US Open last year where she was defeated in the first round.

The American gave an update to her fans on her YouTube channel on 27 January regarding her injury. She mentioned her plans to return to the Sunshine Double - Indian Wells and Miami.

Indian Wells' page took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 13 to announce the seven-time Grand Slam champion's return. Williams is set to return to the court in the upcoming Indian Wells Masters for the first time since 2019. Former Indian Wells champion Caroline Wozniacki was also awarded a main draw wildcard alongside the American.

Expand Tweet

After she was done with a recent practice session, Williams was showered with love by fans. The American proceeded to interact with her fans when one of them shouted:

“Venus, you’re awesome! We appreciate you.”

This made the former World No. 1 overwhelmed with emotions as she said how they were going to make her cry.

“You’re making me cry.”

Expand Tweet

"My little sister, Serena, told me I'm not allowed to quit" - Venus Williams on receiving encouragement

Williams sisters

Prior to her return to the court, Venus Williams posted a video on her YouTube channel where she gave her fans an update on her injury. She also shared a story about what her younger sister Serena told her for encouragement.

It is no secret to tennis fans that the Williams sisters, though fierce rivals on the court, are very close off it. In the video, the elder sister explained that she was in rehab and found it boring and also spoke about the goals she has for the 2024 season.

Towards the end of the video, Venus Williams mentioned that Serena told her that she wasn't allowed to quit and it was an order to which she couldn't say no.

"My little sister, Serena, told me I'm not allowed to quit, and of course, I would never quit. But it's the mandate. She said no, so I will be back on the court," Williams said (at 10:52).

Venus Williams has received main draw wildcards for Indian Wells and the Miami Open and will return to the Sunshine Double.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"