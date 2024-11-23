"You can't say this & be friendly with Alexander Zverev" - Fans react to Matteo Berrettini joining campaign to stand up against violence towards women

Tennis fans recently reacted to Matteo Berrettini joining the 'NoExcuse' campaign which raises awareness on violence against women. This awareness initiative is being promoted by Italian politician Mara Carfagna

Berrettini, who is currently in Malaga, Spain, representing Italy at the 2024 Davis Cup, will be teaming up with Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi to support the 'NoExcuse' campaign.

In a statement regarding the campaign, the former World No.6 stated that there is never a valid reason for violence against women.

“Violence against women has no excuse. It is not an excuse to say "I loved her too much", it is not an excuse to say "I was jealous", it is not an excuse to say "she provoked me". Think about it: if you hit or harass a woman, you have no excuse. No excuse," Berrettini said (via Il Messaggero).

Many tennis fans expressed their appreciation for Matteo Berrettini's involvement in the campaign against violence towards women. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the same.

However, one fan pointed out that Berrettini can't join the violence against women awareness campaign and still maintain a "friendly" relationship with Alexander Zverev, who was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova and his ex-partner and the mother of his daughter, Brenda Patea.

“You can’t say this and still be friendly with Zverev. Prove that your words means something with your actions," a fan posted.

Many fans commended Berrettini for taking a stand against violence towards women, in contrast to Zverev

“Pulling a reverse Zverev lol," a fan wrote.

“Oh Matteo… now we have three players in the locker room who don’t love Zverev," a fan posted.

Several fans noted that Matteo Berrettini's participation in the 'NoExcuse' campaign made him more "attractive" and "gorgeous inside and outside."

“And I thought that he couldn’t be more attractive," a fan wrote.

“Oh Matteo the man you are," a fan posted.

“Matteo, gorgeous inside and outside," a fan wrote.

“He just became more attractive to me," a fan posted.

Matteo Berrettini helped Italy secure a spot in Davis Cup Finals 2024 SF

Matteo Berrettini at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals [Source: Getty Images]

Matteo Berrettini along with Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori, with Filippo Volandri as the captain, are part of the Italian Davis Cup team.

In the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the defending champions took on Argentina and won the tie 2-1. Sinner secured a singles victory by defeating Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1 .

The second win for Italy came because of the heroics of Sinner, the World No.1, and Berrettini in the doubles match. They defeated the Argentine pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-5 to win the quarterfinals tie and secure their place in the semifinals against Australia.

Most recently, in the semifinals, Matteo Berrettini won the opening singles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis, winning 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 to give Italy a 1-0 lead in the tie.

