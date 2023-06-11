"You cannot say that" - Novak Djokovic's coach takes offence to Carlos Alcaraz being tipped as favourite over Serb at French Open

Novak Djokovic's long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic is not enthused that the 2023 French Open champion was the underdog against top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

In a blockbuster last-four clash, Djokovic ousted World No. 1 Alcaraz in four sets. After taking the opener, the Serb prevented Alcaraz from serving out the second set but was powerless to stop him from taking the set, which he won 7-5.

However, the physicality of the match took its toll on Alcaraz, who suffered cramps and forfeited the third game of the third set for an unscheduled medical timeout. He would win only one more game all match as Djokovic reached his seventh French Open final.

Two days later, the Serb beat Casper Ruud to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles and the career triple Grand Slam.

In the post-match press conference after the final, Ivanisevic took a potshot at people who thought that Alcaraz was a favourite against Djokovic in the five-set format. This assertion was made despite the difference in Grand Slam pedigree between the two.

"All this for me was little strange. Even I read a lot of paper, a lot of people saying that Alcaraz is a favourite against Novak. You cannot say that. The guy played 33 Grand Slam finals. He won 22 Grand Slams (coming into the Alcaraz match)."

Commending Alcaraz as 'unbelievable' and 'amazing', the 2001 Wimbledon winner added that the Spaniard is likely going to be a multiple Grand Slam winner:

"Alcaraz is the next unbelievable. He's amazing. I love Carlos, and he's going to win I don't know how many Grand Slams, but you cannot say that he's a favorite. Yeah, he played better coming here, but this is Grand Slam."

With his win over Ruud, Djokovic returned to the top of the rankings, displacing Alcaraz.

"I was not worried after Rome" - Novak Djokovic's coach

Novak Djokovic reigned supreme in Paris for the third time

Coming into the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic had an underwhelming claycourt swing.

Following early exits at Monte-Carlo Masters and Srpska Open, the Serb pulled out of Madrid Open due to injury. He returned to Rome, but the defending champion fell in the quarterfinals. However, Ivanisevic was not unduly worried about his ward's Roland Garros chances, as Grand Slam tennis is a different ball game:

"Champions like him probably, you know, probably the same, I have to say for Rafa and Roger. But, you know, that's why I was not worried. People were saying he doesn't have any chance against Carlos in the semifinals. But, you know, this is Novak. You know, when you tell him you don't have a chance, then he's like triple time more hungry."

He added:

"So, I was not worried after Rome, because this is, you know, two different sports. We're talking about Grand Slams is two weeks, seven matches, you need to stay focused, you cannot play seven great matches."

Novak Djokovic has now won his last 21 Grand Slam matches.

