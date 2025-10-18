Fans called out Piers Morgan for wishing luck to Jannik Sinner ahead of the Six Kings Slam finals, despite having criticized the Italian earlier during his drug ban ordeal. Jannik Sinner tested positive for clostebol in 2024, but was still allowed to compete at the US Open until accepting the suspension for three months in 2025. Jannik Sinner, the then-No. 1, was administered the banned substance by his physiotherapist through a spray containing clostebol. The Italian failed two drug tests in March last year, but the provisional suspension was lifted after his urgent appeal. Since he played at the US Open despite the allegations and won the title, Morgan lambasted him, writing:&quot;*after failing TWO drugs tests. (Fixed it for you)”Later in 2025, after the settlement with WADA, the 24-year-old accepted the suspension, but Morgan was still critical of how punishments in sports can be negotiated.&quot;A ‘settlement’? I didn’t realise drug offence punishments in sport could be negotiated… what a joke.”Cut to the Six Kings Slam, ahead of the much-anticipated final between Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Piers Morgan posed with the players and wished them luck with a slight wordplay. &quot;Only one Sinner here… and for once, it’s not me! Good luck in tomorrow’s #sixkingsslam final, gentlemen..&quot;On seeing the post, fans traced back to the time when Morgan criticized Sinner for his doping ordeal. One fan heaved a sigh of relief that the former didn't cross paths with Djokovic in Riyadh. &quot;The same Piers Morgan who criticised Jannik’s Wimbledon win, now happily posing with him. So glad Novak didn’t bump into him in Riyadh. Nauseating stuff&quot;Emma @emmylobzLINKThe same Piers Morgan who criticised Jannik’s Wimbledon win, now happily posing with him. So glad Novak didn’t bump into him in Riyadh. Nauseating stuffAnother fan joined in, claiming that Morgan did it for money.&quot;@piersmorgan @janniksin @carlosalcaraz @Turki_alalshikh Weren't you very critical of Sinner? (Without having read the papers ofc) Guess you're cool when you get the money.&quot;TennisFan @rinoatimberLINKWeren't you very critical of Sinner? (Without having read the papers ofc) Guess you're cool when you get the moneyAnother X user wanted to know whether Morgan had dismissed his criticisms from the past year or if he has a pattern of taking pictures with people he previously called out.&quot;@piersmorgan So when are you amending what you said about Sinner last year? Or do you make a habit of taking pictures with people you have previously torn down?&quot;MeetVirginia🍉🇵🇪🇺🇸 @VirginiaAlvLINKSo when are you amending what you said about Sinner last year? Or do you make a habit of taking pictures with people you have previously torn down?Some other reactions are:&quot;@piersmorgan @janniksin @carlosalcaraz @Turki_alalshikh you're lucky sinner is so classy and doesn't give a shit about what the media and people like you say!!!!!&quot; commented a fan. &quot;@piersmorgan @janniksin @carlosalcaraz @Turki_alalshikh Not long ago you were calling him a drug cheat. Geez you really are shameless,&quot; tweeted a fan. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's Asian hard-court swing campaignsJannik Sinner and Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - (Source: Getty)Following the US Open, where Sinner faced a tough defeat from Alcaraz, the former took the China Open court and reached his third consecutive final in Beijing. The Spaniard competed in the Japan Open, demonstrating his resilience to outclass Taylor Fritz in the title run. At the Shanghai Masters, Jannik Sinner contested but retired in the second round due to cramps. Alcaraz was sidelined from this tournament due to his ankle issues.