"You think Nadal/Djokovic will ever get respect like this? Never" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's incredible reception during Wimbledon appearance

Roger Federer arrived at Wimbledon for a special ceremony on the first-ever scheduled middle Sunday, in what came as a huge surprise for tennis fans. The most decorated player in the history of the event was one of the former Wimbledon champions invited to celebrate the centenary of Center Court.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer, who was the last of the great players to be introduced on the court, received a huge round of applause as he made his entry and stood beside his great rival Novak Djokovic.

Visuals of the standing ovation and massive cheers for Federer drew reactions from fans on social media, many of whom had 'goosebumps' and believed the Swiss Maestro is the most revered player ever, above Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"You think Nadal/Djokovic will ever get respect like this? Never," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The 40-year-old was introduced by legendary BBC commentator Sue Barker and three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe. The applause Federer received seemed to be the loudest and the great champion shared a few words and some smiles with Djokovic as he stood beside him. Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles is unmatched.

"In his prime he could have beaten most players on the tour in that suit," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some wished to see this kind of reception for him once again, but as a player.

"What a moment. I hope we get to see him play on Centre Court one more time," another tweet read.

"This court has given me my biggest wins, my biggest losses" - Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

A year since his last appearance as a player in the very same arena, Roger Federer spoke about his memories from Wimbledon and even said it was 'awkward' to arrive in a different capacity this time.

Having said that, he hopes to return as a player and make a Wimbledon comeback at least once again.

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court, feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role but it's great to be here like Novak said, with other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins, my biggest losses," the 40-year-old said.

"One of my highlights has of course been in 2001, walking out here with Pete Sampras, who I'd like to give a big shoutout to - he's also won and inspired a lot of us to play and just also to be successful here and represent the sport well and I hope I did that. I hope I can come back, like you said, one more time," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion even reflected on his time away from tennis so far, saying that while he has missed playing, he has also been enjoying spending time with family back home in Switzerland.

He is set to compete in the Laver Cup in September alongside Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, representing Team Europe. He is also scheduled to play the ATP 500 event in Basel, his home tournament, soon after.

