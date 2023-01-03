Former tennis player Martina Navratilova revealed on Monday (January 2) that she has been diagnosed with stage 1 throat and breast cancer. In light of the saddening news, the tennis world has conveyed its prayers and wishes for the American.

This is the second time the 66-year-old has been diagnosed with the disease after the former World No. 1 was treated for breast cancer in 2010. The cancer was cured after a tumor was surgically removed.

After news of Navratilova's cancer diagnosis came to light, former Spanish player Carla Suarez Navarro said she had "always been a true fighter" and that it would not be any different when she battles against cancer.

"Sending strength and hope, @Martina. You’ve always been a true fighter, overcoming many challenges, and this time won’t be any different. My thoughts are with you," Navarro tweeted.

Tennis great Billie Jean King also took to social media to state her thoughts and prayers for Navratilova.

"@Martina, is as brave as she is strong. She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers," she wrote in her tweet.

Chris Evert, who shares a strong bond with the 18-time Grand Slam champion, also sent love and prayers upon hearing the news.

"Thinking of @Martina today and supporting her journey, like she did mine, with love and prayers. This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience…You got this, Martina!," Evert's tweet read.

Tracy Austin stated that she has not come across many people who are stronger than the American.

"Scott (Austin's husband) and I are sending prayers and hugs to @Martina. Don’t know too many stronger, I know you got this my friend," her tweet read.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur also stated love and support for the tennis great.

"Sending my love and my support to @Martina. I am praying for you"

"Thank you all for your support and I am not done yet" - Martina Navratilova expresses gratitude for all heartfelt messages

Martina Navratilova conveyed gratitude for all the heartwarming messages that she received on social media from her friends, family and fans after the American revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The former player took to social media to thank her followers for their wishes, prayers and thoughts.

"Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Despite the disease rearing its ugly head again, the 18-time Grand Slam champion is hopeful that it can be treated.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got,” said the 66-year-old in a statement according to the WTA Tour.

