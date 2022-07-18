"You've got probably the three greatest tennis players of all time, with three totally different approaches to their game" - George Russell on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Formula 1 driver George Russell has lauded Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for being the best in tennis despite having completely different approaches to the game.

The trio are widely regarded as three of the greatest players to grace the sport of tennis, winning a staggering 63 Grand Slam singles titles between them. Nadal leads the pack with 22 titles, followed closely by Djokovic (21), while Federer has 20.

Meanwhile, Russell, who drives for Mercedes, is a teammate of Lewis Hamilton, arguably one of the greatest drivers to have graced Formula 1. However, the 24-year-old believes he doesn't need to copy from the best to become one of the best.

Russell attended the Wimbledon Championships last week, where Djokovic won his 21st Major title. He proceeded to draw an analogy between the sport's three greatest players and Formula 1 legend Hamilton to drive home his point.

"You've got probably the three greatest tennis players of all time, with three totally different approaches to their game," said Russell on the Formula 1 Beyond the Grid podcast.

He added:

"I think to be the best, or to at least be the best version of yourself, you shouldn't go out there and copy what the best has done."

Russell is in fifth place in the drivers' standings for the ongoing season, 19 points ahead of his teammate Hamilton.

"You just need to do what's right for you, as those three greats in tennis have done" - George Russell on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (from right to left)

George Russell expectedly harbors ambitions of becoming one of the best in his sport. However, he wants to chart out his own course and not copy his compatriot Hamilton, who has won a joint-record seven Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship titles.

He cited the examples of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, noting that one need not copy an all-time great to be successful in their sport. Nadal won the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles this year, while Djokovic triumphed at Wimbledon.

"He's (Hamilton's) the best because he's got the best out of himself and whatever he does works for him," said Russell. "In the world of tennis, who do you copy? Do you copy Nadal? Do you copy Federer? Do you copy Djokovic?"

He added:

"Obviously in the world of motorsport there's only Lewis for now, but that analogy made me think, 'You just need to do what's right for you', as those three greats in tennis have done."

In the ongoing season, his first with Mercedes, Russell hasn't finished lower than fifth except at the British Grand Prix, where he finished 18th.

