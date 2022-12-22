'You want to hear what Rafa has to say but we'll have to listen to Tsitsipas" - Dan Evans unimpressed with Netflix's Break point series

Dan Evans recently shared his thoughts on the new Netflix tennis documentary, labeling it "acted."

Netflix is releasing a tennis documentary titled 'Break Point' on January 13. The documentary series about the sport will be created by the same producers as the "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series. The lineup for the series features a star-studded mix of ATP, WTA stars, and upcoming tennis sensations.

Dan Evans recently stated that he believes the show is scripted. He also mocked Stefanos Tsitsipas and his dad, claiming that the series would have uninteresting characters such as the "tennis dad," referring to Tsitsipas' father Apostolos.

“You could have hand-picked who they were going to choose,” Evans said ahead of the Battle of the Brits exhibition. “It is so predictable. You want to hear what Rafa has got to say when he had to pull out of Wimbledon. We’ll have to listen to Tsitsipas and a tennis dad [a reference to Tsitsipas’s coach and father Apostolos].There’s always going to be a tennis dad in there, isn’t there?” he added.

“It’s not for me. It’s all acted, you can see it. Come on,” said Evans.

Dan Evans is currently competing in the 2022 Battle of the Brits, a fun two-day exhibition event hosted in Scotland, United Kingdom, on December 21 and 22.

"He is definitely the favorite for Australia and Nadal is probably second favorite" - Dan Evans on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Dan Evans commended Novak Djokovic, calling him the favorite to win the Australian Open in 2023 given his fitness and gameplay. He also named Rafael Nadal, the defending champion, as the second favorite to win the tournament.

"Novak was around and I saw him in the gym a bit and had a couple of chats with him," Evans said. "When you look at him in the gym, he looks like a gymnast - the way he stretches it's like watching a 14 year-old. So if his body doesn't break down he has to be in a great position.

"He had just got confirmation that he can go to Australia and he is pretty pumped about it. When you look at how he finished the year, and his ranking with how little he played compared to others, he is definitely the favourite for Australia and Nadal is probably second favourite," Evans added.

He claimed that the Serb is the best player on the circuit "by miles".

"I reckon Novak still believes he is the best by miles and his game looks as sure as ever," Evans expressed.

He also added that age is not a deterrent for the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"Novak and Rafa are in their mid-thirties but sport is changing. You look at Messi in recent weeks and someone like Olivier Giroud. Then you look at someone like Andy (Murray) and what he is doing with a metal hip. 35 really isn't such a big thing these days," Evans said on the same.

