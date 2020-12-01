According to Roger Federer, maintaining the passion to fight for every point and organizing travel plans for your family are two of the toughest aspects of being on the professional circuit. In a recent interview with Courts Mag, the Swiss talked at length about how he remains motivated to compete even after so many years in the sport.

"As a player, it's about how you can keep the fire burning. I’ve been to tournaments say the Cincinnati for 20 straight years, I’ve been to Wimbledon for 20 times," Roger Federer said. "You want to keep it as successful as you can. You want to really have that fire burning to win every single point, every single game, every single match and beyond."

The 39-year-old Roger Federer turned pro in 1998, and in a career that has spanned over two decades, he has won over 100 career singles titles. Federer is slated to return to the tour in January after a 11-month layoff due to a double knee surgery.

The Swiss has played only one event this year - the Australian Open in January - but is still ranked No. 5 in the world due to the revised ranking system being used by the ATP tour.

Roger Federer added that having his team with him is extremely important to extract the most out of his potential. The Swiss' team includes long-time coach Severin Luthi as well as former World No. 3 Ivan Ljubicic besides other members of his support staff.

"To be able to keep that going, I need a really strong team," Federer said. "That helps me to squeeze the extra 1%, 10% out of me and remind me to bring the energy to the next match. In terms of physicality, just listening to the body’s signs and managing a good schedule."

Challenges are fine as long as kids are happy on the road and we have a good time: Roger Federer

Roger Federer's family and team at Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer, who will turn 40 years old next August, is usually accompanied by wife Mirka and their four kids on the road. The Swiss believes traveling with the family is challenging, but he plans to continue as long as everyone is happy and the results keep coming.

"I think organizing the entire family to get on the road, takes major organisation. Just the planning skill and also patience and all that stuff is a lot of work. As long as all of it is worth it and kids are happy on the road and we have a good time it's all good," Federer continued.

It remains to be seen how the quarantine rules in Australia next month will impact the plans of the Federer clan and team.

The Swiss added that he has been able to extend his career due to the sheer hard work on the court that he put in during his younger days. But now that he is in the twilight of his career, Roger Federer focuses on the quality, rather than the quantity of practice.

"Well I think in the beginning when you are younger, you have to put in the hours," the World No. 5 said. "You have to be able to stay focused on the court and prove yourself. You have to stay focused on the ball and not be bored by how many hours you are doing in a day. Later, you know it all, so you don’t have to work on it as much anymore. But definitely more into quality over quantity when you are older."