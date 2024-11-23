Jannik Sinner recently penned an emotional letter to himself, looking back on his eventful 2024 season. The Italian took note of the progress he made on the court and also acknowledged his approach to the difficulties he faced during his campaign.

Sinner scripted a historic campaign in 2024, becoming the first-ever Italian to be ranked World No. 1. The 23-year-old won his career’s first two Grand Slams at the Australian Open in January and the US Open in September.

He also added an impressive three Masters 1000 trophies (Miami, Cincinnati, and Shanghai) and two ATP 500 trophies (Rotterdam and Halle) to his cabinet. To cap off, he clinched his maiden ATP Finals title in front of his home crowd in Turin, becoming the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to do so without dropping a set.

Jannik Sinner, who is presently in Malaga with team Italy to defend their Davis Cup title, recalled the goal he had set for himself this year in a heartfelt letter.

"Dear Jan, I think that the emotions you experienced over the past year will be with you for a long time. The only goal you had set for yourself was to understand what you were capable of," he wrote (Translated from Italian).

It is worth noting that Sinner was placed out of the top 15 at the start of 2023. He made a steady climb up the rankings, and his breakthrough came in October that year, when he cracked the top 5 after winning the China Open title. He closed his 2023 campaign by carrying his country to a historic second Davis Cup title. In his letter, though, he acknowledged that it was in 2024 that he became better aware of his abilities.

"You are definitely arriving at this Davis Cup more aware of your abilities compared to a year ago."

Amid all his on-court success, Jannik Sinner also faced an agonizing challenge when two of his doping tests from March came out positive. The Italian was cleared of any wrongdoings after an independent tribunal accepted that the tests were a result of unintentional contamination. The WADA has since appealed the “no fault or negligence” verdict.

In light of the ordeal, Sinner was subjected to unceasing online abuse and scrutiny from a few of his colleagues. However, he also received immense support from the majority of the tennis fraternity.

"You did well to hold up when everyone had an opinion about you, especially those who didn’t really know you," Sinner wrote in the letter. "From 2024, you have learned that the important people who know you well are the ones you should keep close forever."

Jannik Sinner: "You're fine when you're having fun"

Jannik Sinner pictured with his year-end World No. 1 trophy at the 2024 ATP Finals - Image Source: Getty

In the aforementioned letter, Jannik Sinner acknowledged the pressure he faces as the top player, noting that he’s been reveling in the challenge.

"After difficulties, you always come out stronger," he said. "As soon as you arrived in Malaga, you could feel the eyes of the whole world on you. The pressure is there. And, said between us, you’re starting to like it a little."

The World No. 1 reminded himself to have fun on the court, emphasizing that tennis is just one part of his life.

"Jan, never forget that this is just a game and that you’re fine when you’re having fun," he wrote.

Jannik Sinner-led Italy kicked off their 2024 Davis Cup Finals defense with a 2-1 victory against Argentina in the quarterfinals. While Lorenzo Musetti fell short in his fixture against Francisco Cerundolo, Sinner dominated his clash against Sebastian Baez. The 23-year-old returned to action in the deciding doubles match with Matteo Berrettini, beating doubles specialists Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

The squad bid for a spot in the final against last year’s final opponent Australia on Saturday, November 23.

