"You will soon experience new emotions and celebrations on a greater level" - Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic offer their advice to first-time dad Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray have shared many great moments on the court and each of them has won some of the biggest titles in tennis. However, there is one commonality between Federer, Djokovic, and Murray, something that Nadal does not have just yet, that being the experience of parenthood.

The Big 4 of tennis will assemble in one place for the last time at the 2022 Laver Cup this weekend, as Federer is set to retire at the end of the tournament in London.

As the Big 4 will all be part of the same team (Team Europe) for the first time, Federer, Djokovic, and Murray reflected on their rivalry and friendship and offered advice to Nadal, who is soon to become a father.

Speaking during an interview with HELLO!, Federer urged his great rival and friend to embrace the moment more than anything else. The Swiss great said that while tennis achievements are always memorable, the joys of parenthood and family experiences are second to none.

"Embrace the moment. While you will always savour your Grand Slam wins and professional accomplishments, you will soon experience new emotions and celebrations on a greater level than you ever imagined through your family," Federer, a father of four, said when asked about his advice for the Spaniard.

Murray had a humorous take on his experience with fatherhood and believes the usually 'relaxed and calm' Nadal will handle things well. The two-time Wimbledon champion believes his childhood friend will soon experience the "best thing in the world."

"Get your sleep in now! It's an amazing time in his life, he's a relaxed and calm person, so he'll be fine. I've found you need lots of patience, but it's the best thing in the world and you can't imagine your life without them," Murray, also a father of four, expressed.

José Morgado @josemorgado Federer welcomed Djokovic and Murray at the O2 Arena. All three have a lot of memories in this venue



[getty] Federer welcomed Djokovic and Murray at the O2 Arena. All three have a lot of memories in this venue [getty] https://t.co/i1lA9uHaDQ

Meanwhile, Djokovic suggested that he is very much looking forward to seeing Nadal and his wife Mery in a new role in life, and urged his great rival to learn from his child and grow with him.

"Just to keep an open mind and grow with the little one. So much we can learn from them! What a joy that journey is, I am looking forward to see Rafa and Xisca in their parenting role. Big congratulations from me and my family again!" Djokovic, a father of two, said.

The trio further opened up about the changes in their respective lives brought about by fatherhood. While they all explained their views in different ways based on their experiences, the common sentiment was that tennis is no longer the most important aspect of their lives.

Murray said that while he still hates to lose on the court, his losses do not hurt him as much as before as he now has his kids to look forward to when he gets home.

"It changed a lot for me because before being a father, tennis was the most important thing. I would also get really down after every loss. As I've got older I've managed to find a better balance. Don't get me wrong, I still hate to lose, but the lows of losing don't last as long as my children soon help me snap out of it," the 35-year-old said.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Djokovic

Murray

Federer

Nadal



The Laver Cup which starts on Friday will be the first tournament bringing together the "Big 4" since the Australian Open 2019.



We will watch it closely DjokovicMurrayFedererNadalThe Laver Cup which starts on Friday will be the first tournament bringing together the "Big 4" since the Australian Open 2019.We will watch it closely ⭐ Djokovic⭐ Murray⭐ Federer⭐ NadalThe Laver Cup which starts on Friday will be the first tournament bringing together the "Big 4" since the Australian Open 2019.We will watch it closely 👀 https://t.co/N1yfvtXzNA

Rafael Nadal will soon join Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray in London

ATP Heritage Celebration - Inside

Rafael Nadal is the only member of the Big 4 who is yet to arrive in London for the 2022 Laver Cup. While Federer, Djokovic, and Murray have all met one another and have already hit the practice courts at the O2 Arena, the Spaniard confirmed that he will land in London on Thursday morning, ahead of the start of the tournament on Friday.

"Hey… I am coming tomorrow… Landing in London in the morning… wait for me," Nadal tweeted, replying to a post from Laver Cup.

The last time the Big 4 were all part of the same tournament was at the 2019 Australian Open, where Djokovic and Nadal contested the final.

At the 2022 Laver Cup, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are also part of Team Europe alongside the iconic quartet. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini is the substitute player for Team Europe and is expected to replace Federer for the singles matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far