"I am coming, wait for me" - Rafael Nadal confirms his London travel plans for Roger Federer's farewell at Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal is the only Big 4 member missing from the Laver Cup preparations for Roger Federer's tennis farewell. As anticipation regarding his arrival in London continues to increase, Nadal has confirmed that he will land in the city on Thursday morning and join the team.

Federer was the first to arrive for the Laver Cup, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas, as far as Team Europe is concerned. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray joined them soon after, followed by Matteo Berrettini, who is one of the substitute players.

Nadal will now complete the Big 4 lineup and has confirmed his travel plans through a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Hey… I am coming tomorrow… Landing in London in the morning… wait for me," the Spaniard said, replying to a tweet from Laver Cup.

Djokovic and Berrettini were part of a training session at the O2 Arena in London and took some time off to have a fun chat between practices.

Nadal has been at home in Mallorca, Spain, ever since his US Open exit. On Tuesday, he received the Camino Real Award at the hands of the King of Spain in a special ceremony in Madrid. His appearance at the award ceremony delayed his arrival for the Laver Cup, which is set to start on Friday.

Federer revealed that he is highly likely to play just one doubles match throughout the Laver Cup weekend and hopes that Nadal is his doubles partner for that match. While the decision will be taken by the team after consulting the Spaniard, there has been a lot of buzz about a potential 'Fedal' reunion one last time.

"A great message as well to not just tennis but sports" - Roger Federer on having a great relationship with his biggest rival Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2019 - Day 3

Roger Federer opened up about the chance to play alongside Rafael Nadal at this weekend's Laver Cup and went on to reflect on their rivalry and their camaraderie off the court. The Swiss great said that his equation with the Spaniard is very unique in the sense that two of the biggest rivals in the sport have had a wonderful equation outside tennis as well and their families have also always gotten along with each other.

Federer said that the duo has set an example not just in tennis, but in the world of sport, and it would be ideal if he could play alongside Nadal in his final career match.

"Of course. No doubt. I mean, I think it could be quite, I don't know, a unique situation, you know, that if it were to happen for as long as we battled together to having always this respect for one another, the families, our coaching teams, we always got along really well," Federer said in a press conference at the Laver Cup.

"For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond. For that reason I think it would be great," he added.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18



We need Roger Federer coaching Rafael Nadal one more time at the 2022 Laver Cup please!



"Y'know, spin, slice, more like this... Like in the old days, eh?"We need Roger Federer coaching Rafael Nadal one more time at the 2022 Laver Cup please! "Y'know, spin, slice, more like this... Like in the old days, eh?" We need Roger Federer coaching Rafael Nadal one more time at the 2022 Laver Cup please! 🙏 https://t.co/BsIpTzBaXH

The iconic pair played doubles together at the 2017 Laver Cup, which was the first edition of the tournament. They defeated the Team World pairing of Jack Sock and Sam Querrey.

