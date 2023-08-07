"You wish you were as relevant as them" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to Alexi Lalas' views on USWNT

Rennae Stubbs took to social media to support the USWNT after their elimination from the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 following a tense penalty shootout loss against Sweden on August 6.

Many expected the two-time defending champions to win their third World Cup in a row, a feat never achieved by any team. However, Sweden won the shootout 5-4 after a 0-0 draw in the Round of 16 tie. The USWNT's fate was decided by a Lina Hurtig penalty which crept just millimeters over the goal line.

Former American soccer player Alexi Lalas took to Twitter to share his views on the humbling exit of the USWNT, labelling them "polarizing."

According to Lalas, the USWNT has a reputation for mixing politics with the sport. He also stated that the US women's team would become irrelevant if their on-field performances suffer.

"Don’t kill the messenger. This #USWNT is polarizing. Politics, causes, stances, & behavior have made this team unlikeable to a portion of America. This team has built its brand and has derived its power from being the best/winning. If that goes away they risk becoming irrelevant," tweeted Alexi Lamas.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs was quick to take to social media in support of the USWNT and called out Alexi Lalas for his "misogyny." The Australian coach labelled the American's views as sexist and maintained that the US women's team is much more relevant than the soccer analyst.

Rennae Stubbs replied to Alexi Lalas on Twitter:

"You wish u were as relevant as them.. Instead your very obvious misogyny just oozes out of you. I usually don't like to criticize other tv analysts but your sexist, narcissistic lack of empathy and grace to these women has been gross and I mean for all teams, not just the USA."

"The jealousy, unpatriotic nature of the vitriol is outrageous" - Rennae Stubbs reacts to USWNT being vilified after World Cup exit

Rennae Stubbs at the French Open in 2011

After the USWNT lost to Sweden in the World Cup, people were quick to vilify and hurl disgusting comments at them.

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs took to social media in support of the US women's national team and condemned these individuals for their "vitriol." She pointed out that the "jealousy and unpatriotic nature" of these comments was truly outrageous.

"The vitriol being thrown at the @uswnt by some people in this country is astounding to me!" Stubbs tweeted. "The jealousy, unpatriotic nature of the vitriol is just outrageous. You should check yourself and your "national pride" before u utter disgraceful words to those that are only trying to do one thing, win for you and your flag," stated the Australian.

Stubbs also congratulated Sweden on their triumph and was thankful to both teams for contesting at the highest level and making it an entertaining game for all.

"Congrats to Sweden, it was an incredible 'GAME' and nothing but thanks goes to both teams for providing us all such entertainment," said Rennae Stubbs.

