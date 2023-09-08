"Young women are very impressionable, they don't know anything about the world" - Venus Williams bats for measures to safeguard young players

Venus Williams shared the stage with fellow sporting legends at the US Open Champions of Equality event, aimed at celebrating the 50th anniversary of the fight for equal prize money at the New York Major.

The attendees, which included the likes of Billie Jean King, touched on a range of issues including pay parity, the future of tennis, and player welfare on the sidelines of the US Open action.

Elaborating upon the last of those subjects, in particular the need to protect young female athletes from abuse, Venus Williams said she was happy to see the Women's Tennis Association take certain steps to ensure their players are safeguarded.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion noted that young female athletes are impressionable as they do not necessarily have the exposure or maturity to handle different situations — which makes them easy targets for abuse.

"I think the WTA definitely takes measures, and they're taking even more measures every year," Venus WIlliams said. "Because the young women, they're so good so young. Very impressionable. They don't know anything about the world. Most of them have just played tennis."

Williams, who exited the US Open in the first round this year, said she spoke from experience that players that young need certain protective measures in place.

"I know what that feels like, but I had protections and I was taught to stick to your values. Not everyone has that opportunity to know who they might be at that young age," she continued. "The WTA is definitely taking steps. I see it all over. I'm excited for that."

"Unfortunately abuse is something that happens silently sometimes" - Venus Williams

Williams at the US Open.

Shifting focus onto abuse patterns, Venus Williams said it is not always easy to identify victims of abuse as it was something that continues "silently" at times.

The American said she was happy that the WTA had recognised the same and was taking steps to build a more conducive environment for not only young players, but all those who want to raise a voice against abuse.

"Unfortunately abuse is something that happens silently sometimes." Venus WIlliams said. "You don't always know who might be going through something. That is a sad part, but the WTA is taking, posting signs all over the place, getting other people involved."

"If you sign up for a credential, you have to fill out a form and say, Hey, if you see something, report it," she added.

Williams also spoke positively about the support that one receives from their fellow players on the Tour, saying people often reach out to others and check in on their well-being.

"I've seen that very diligently," Venus Williams said. "Thankfully most people are not going through that. But for the ones who are, we have to give them those chances to have help."

"There's a lot of support, too, on tour," she continued. "There's a lot of support. People will reach out to you if they don't think something is going right. I love seeing that that's happened. We're on the right road."

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"