"Your grace has left me inspired and encouraged" – Rohan Bopanna chuffed to meet PM Narendra Modi after epic Australian Open run 

Men's doubles World No.1 Rohan Bopanna said he was privileged to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, following the former's triumphant Australian Open 2024 campaign.

Bopanna has had a dream start to the year as he became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam when he triumphed in the Australian Open 2024 doubles alongside Matthew Ebden. Earlier, the 43-year-old reached the 500-wins milestone in his illustrious professional career.

During his meeting with Modi, Bopanna also presented the PM with his racket that helped him clinch the doubles title at the Rod Laver Arena last Saturday.

Bopanna, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri last month, took to his X (formerly Twitter account) and wrote:

“I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today. This acknowledgement is very humbling and it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World no. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired and encouraged.”

"It is the biggest achievement" - Rohan Bopanna after Australian Open 2024 triumph

After Aryna Sabalenka beat Zheng Qinwen to defend her Australian Open title, it was Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden’s turn to light up the Rod Laver Arena. The duo beat Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the final of the Melbourne Major.

After securing the historic win, Bopanna revealed how he once talked to her wife Supriya about retiring from the game as he was not able to perform well.

“It is the biggest achievement and there is no question about it. Two years ago, I sent her a video, saying that I want to stop tennis because I was not really winning matches. Now today, being ranked No.1, there is so much of wonderful support from the country, this is magical,” Bopanna said on the Sony Sports Network.

After winning his second Grand Slam title, Bopanna has set his eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be held later this year. Being in the top 10 of the doubles rankings, Bopanna will make the cut for the event but will need to have a partner within the top 300 of the rankings.