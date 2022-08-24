"Makes me question if you hate Novak or just don't understand tennis" - Reilly Opelka confronts journalist whom Jelena Djokovic called out last month

Reilly Opelka, who showed his support for Novak Djokovic a few days ago, has once again come forward to question a journalist demanding an early withdrawal from the Serb.

Racquet Magazine editor Ben Rothenberg took to Twitter to explain the draw scenarios for the Grand Slam event. He pointed out that had Djokovic pulled out on time, 242nd-ranked Pol Martin Tiffon would have made it to the qualifiers. As the 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans defended the player, Rothenberg accused Djokovic of being selfish by not letting a higher-ranked player get in.

"If Djokovic wants to take the selfish route and wait as long as possible to the detriment of others, that’s his prerogative. I’m just documenting this because it’s wild to see a star who can’t legally enter the US (because of his own choices) desperately clinging on like this," Rothenberg tweeted.

This is when America's Reilly Opelka stepped in and slammed the journalist. Opelka argued that it was because of Djokovic's perseverance that he had become so successful in tennis.

"Why wouldn’t he give himself the best chance of playing? “Desperately clinging on” has gotten him pretty far in this business wouldn’t you say? Your personal hatred and obsession towards Novak is so unprofessional," Opelka responded.

World No. 28 Opelka further defended the Serb, saying that he wouldn't have won 21 Grand Slam titles if he hadn't put himself first when the odds were against him.

"Imagine if Novak didn’t hang on when odds were against him.. Or let’s imagine he cared about opportunities for other players! He probably wouldn’t have 21 grand slams. Which makes me question if you either hate Novak, or just not understand tennis," Opelka tweeted.

Rothenberg is the same journalist who engaged in a war of words with Djokovic's wife Jelena on Twitter in July. Jelena had called him out for calling her husband an "anti-vax posterboy."

Reilly Opelka to skip the US Open

Reilly Opelka did not give a reason for his withdrawal

On Monday, the USTA announced that World No. 28 Reilly Opelka has withdrawn from the last Grand Slam event of the year. Opelka has won two of his four singles titles on the tour this season. He defeated compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the final of the Dallas Open and downed another American, John Isner, in the final in Houston.

The USTA did not cite a particular reason for his withdrawal, but his injuries have forced him to miss some of the recent tournaments like the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters.

