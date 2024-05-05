"Zendaya, what do you think?" - Venus Williams jokes about new Challengers-inspired flavor drink for her superfood brand

Venus Williams recently joked about a new 'Challengers' flavor of her plant protein and superfoods brand Happy Viking.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist in the lead role and it hit the big screens on April 26. The film has received mixed reviews, with some players like Noami Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Serena Williams raving about the movie, while Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu did not like it.

Williams took to Instagram and joked about launching a new 'Challengers' flavor of her superfood brand, Happy Vikings.

"I am here for it. @zendaya what do you think?" Venus Williams wrote.

Williams recently launched a new flavor in collaboration with the former USWNT soccer star Megan Raphinoe, in honor of Women's History Month (March 1- March 31). They launched a limited edition flavor called 'Berry Parfait'. The tennis legend announced the collaboration on X (formerly Twitter):

"This Women’s History Month @mPinoe and I have teamed up to create a limited-edition Happy Viking Flavor - Berry Parfait! This is a flavor you won’t want to miss."

The American founded Happy Vikings in 2020, which is a plant-based superfood nutritional company. It counts Serena Williams, Reilly Opelka, golfer Michelle Wie West, sports manager Rich Kleiman, marathoner Robin Arzon, basketball stars Kevin Durant, Isaiah Hartenstein Collin Sexton, as well as Megan Rapinoe.

The Venus Williams-Zendaya linkup at the Challengers premiere

Venus Williams attended the Los Angeles Premier of Zendaya-starring Challengers, along with many tennis stars such as Eugenie Bouchard and Tracy Austin.

The host informed Zendaya about Williams' presence at the premiere. The 'Euphoria' star was left shell-shocked upon hearing this and said that she was going to find the tennis star.

"I am about to find her," Zendaya said in a video uploaded by the WTA on Instagram.

Williams left a comment on the video:

"Update: @zendaya found me."

Zendaya talked about how she felt when she found out that Williams was attending the premiere of Challengers on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She said that she was excited that Williams was present. However, she hoped her tennis ability in the film was convincing.

"I was terrified, yeah, I found out that she was coming, well I found out she was coming while I was there. They were, like, 'Venus is here', I was like 'What'. First of all, I am fan girling so I am already excited just to the fact the honor that she would take her time to come and see," Zendaya told Hollywood Insider.

"This was so special to me, but then I thought, oh, I play tennis in this movie(laughs) and I really hope that she is not distracted by my tennis abilities. I really hope that it's convincing enough," she added.

