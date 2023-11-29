Coco Gauff recently hit the squash court during her off-season and hilariously made a few admissions about the game. Squash is a sport played with a racket and ball, but in a four-walled court with different rules from tennis. However, that didn't stop Gauff from giving it a try.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old replied to a Twitter video showcasing her playing the sport. She mentioned that it was only her second time playing squash; the first was over a year ago. Gauff playfully even admitted that she still didn't fully understand she was doing.

"Haha only my 2nd time playing😭 my first time was over a year ago lollll. I have zero clue what i’m doing😂" Coco Gauff replied

Since the 2023 season concluded, the player has been enjoying the off-season, attending concerts, hitting the gym, and spending time with family.

Coco Gauff made history as the first teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999 and the first American since Sloane Stephens in 2017. This season, she also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 on the WTA singles ranking.

A sneak peek at Coco Gauff's Grand Slam records

2023 US Open - Coco Gauff's first Grand title slam

Coco Gauff turned pro in 2018 and has competed in all the Grand Slams so far. She has also won six WTA singles titles.

She won her first Grand Slam title in September 2023 at the US Open, defeating Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, Caroline Wozniacki, Jeļena Ostapenko and Karolína Muchová to set up a final against Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. She secured the title with a 2–6, 6–3, 6–2 victory.

At the French Open, her best record was reaching the final in the 2022 edition where she faced Poland's Iga Swiatek but was defeated 6-1, 6-3.

Gauff also achieved two fourth-round finishes at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, she was knocked out by eventual champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3, and in 2021, she was eliminated by former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4.

She competed in the Australian Open as well, reaching the fourth round in 2020 and 2023. In 2023, she was defeated by Latvian tennis star Jeļena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-3, and in 2020, by compatriot Sofia Kenin 7-6, 6-4, 6-0.

This season, Coco Gauff won the ASB Auckland Open, Western & Southern Open, and the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Partnering with Jessica Pegula in doubles, the duo won the Qatar TotalEnergies Open against Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final. They also defeated Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the final of the Miami Open.