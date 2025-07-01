"Zorhan Mamdani is bad" - Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's associate sends warning about NYC mayoral candidate leading protests against Israel

Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) associate Bill Ackman issued a strong statement against NYC mayoral candidate Zorhan Mamdani after he led a rally opposing Israeli actions. Mamdani's criticism of Israel and demand for a ceasefire in a clip posted about a year ago enraged the Pershing Square CEO.

Ad

The 33-year-old Muslim democratic socialist called for the protest in front of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's office in New York, approximately 13 days after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which led to a startling number of deaths. Ackman shared the post to argue that Mamdani's call was unjust, as the call for a ceasefire and genocide accusations denied Israel the right to self-defence.

Billionaire Ackman has been the central strategic figure of PTPA since its inception and is a founder of its for-profit arm, Winner's Alliance, which was created to support lower-ranked players. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his outrage at Mamdani by sharing the 2023 clip and issuing a warning to New Yorkers.

Ad

Trending

"This guy @ZohranKMamdani is bad. Watch him and listen to his words," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ackman also endorsed the lawsuit by Novak Djokovic's PTPA, earlier this year, that held major tennis bodies like WTA, ATP and ITF over the ill-treatment of players.

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's associate Bill Ackman on funding candidates against Zorhan Mamdani

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

In an elaborate post on X, Novak Djokovic's PTPA's associate Bill Ackman vowed to fund any mayoral candidate who contests against Zorhan Mamdani. After the 33-year-old won the democratic primary on June 24, Ackman issued a warning to New Yorkers on June 26 about NYC's future if Mamdani continues to succeed.

Ad

"New York City under Mamdani is about to become much more dangerous and economically unviable. Unlike our Federal government, NYC cannot print money, and this Federal Government won’t bail NYC out if things go bad," he wrote.

He then called for a centrist candidate who is willing to contest against Mamdani and promised to fund him for the sake of the city.

Ad

"If someone is ready to raise their hand, I will take care of the fundraising. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right candidate. More importantly, it is an opportunity to save our City and be a superhero. Life is short and you must dare to be great. The time is now," Ackman added.

Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil founded PTPA in 2020 with the vision of helping tennis players support themselves and achieve their goals, without letting their economic background hold them back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis