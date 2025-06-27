Novak Djokovic-led PTPA associate Bill Ackman claims 'NYC under Zohran Mamdani is about to become more dangerous', vows to fund any mayoral candidate

Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) associate Bill Ackman claimed 'a much more dangerous' future for New York City under Zohran Mamdani and vowed to fund any mayoral candidate against Mamdani. Ackman's appeal to people of New York came after Mamdani won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 24.

Ad

Novak Djokovic, who is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title in the men's singles, will be next seen in action at the 2025 Wimbledon. The Serbian legend will also look to level Federer's record by winning his eighth Wimbledon this year.

Meanwhile, Ackman detailed his views on Mamdani's Primary win with a lengthy note on his X page on June 26. He wrote:

"New York City under Mamdani is about to become much more dangerous and economically unviable. Unlike our Federal government, NYC cannot print money, and this Federal Government won’t bail NYC out if things go bad. In fact, Mamdani would be a windfall for the Republican Party as NY becomes another failed major city run by Democrats alongside Seattle, Chicago, LA, and SF et al as Senator Fetterman so eloquently stated today, "I'd describe it as Christmas in July for the GOP."

Ad

Trending

Pershing Square CEO has also issued a statement saying that he will fund any candidate who is ready to stand against Zohran Mamdani.

"Who is your best centrist candidate who could go toe-to-toe with Mamdani on the campaign trail and on the debate stage? Let’s crowdsource the names and then do a poll. If someone is ready to raise their hand, I will take care of the fundraising. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right candidate. More importantly, it is an opportunity to save our City and be a superhero. Life is short and you must dare to be great. The time is now," Ackman added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Novak Djokovic and former Canadian player Vasek Pospisil launched the Professional Tennis Players Association in 2020. It represents the top 500 and doubles players in the top 200 of the ATP and WTA rankings.

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA update their complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against the tennis governing bodies

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

The Professional Tennis Players Association, led by Novak Djokovic, updated and resubmitted the complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against the tennis governing bodies on Wednesday, June 25. While Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz have shared stern criticism of the tour schedule, their names have been kept out and are not mentioned as plaintiffs in the updated complaint.

Ad

Initially, the Professional Tennis Players Association sued the major tennis governing bodies in March 2025 for acting like a 'cartel'. The complaint claimed that governing bodies are suppressing players' rights to equal opportunity and wages.

However, according to The Athletic, the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) were removed from the new complaint to focus on the PTA and WTA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins