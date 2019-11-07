Next Gen ATP Finals 2019: Alex de Minaur vs Casper Ruud preview, match time, live stream details and more

Casper Ruud against Davidovich Fokina

Day 3 of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2019 will decide the two semi-finalists from Group A as Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud square off against one another. De Minaur has won both of his round-robin games, against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Miomir Kecmanović, and is in pole position to make it to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Ruud suffered a 3-4 (5-7), 3-4 (5-7), 2-4 defeat in his first match against Kecmanović. He made a strong comeback in his second match against Davidovich Fokina, triumphing 3–4 (2–7), 4–3 (7–2), 4–2, 3–4 (2–7), 4–1.

Ruud is currently third in his group with one win and one loss to his name, possessing a 3–5 set win-loss record. After a long and tiring match against the Spaniard, Ruud will have to be at his best if he is to harbor any hopes of defeating de Minaur.

Alex de Minaur

Current world number 18 and top seed de Minaur has two wins from two group matches. He has won 6 sets and lost just 2, placing him firmly at the top of the group. If he wins his match against Ruud, he will seal a spot in the semi-finals, although even a loss could earn him a berth in the next round depending on other results.

Alex de Minaur vs Casper Ruud Head to Head

The two players have never faced one another in the past which makes their upcoming contest an intriguing one. Given de Minaur's current form, he should be able to get past Ruud and seal a spot in the next round.

Prediction: De Minaur to win in four sets

2019 Next Generation ATP Finals Schedule 7th November

Tournament name: 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan.

Location: Italy.

Category: Year-ending championship.

Match: Alex de Minaur vs Casper Ruud (Approx 18:30 IST).

Broadcast: No live telecast in India.

Live score: Tennis TV.

