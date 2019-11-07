Next Gen ATP Finals 2019: Day 3 Preview, Order of Play, Where to Watch, Live Stream Details and more

Jannik Sinner

Wild card entrant Jannik Sinner became the first player to seal a semifinal spot on the second day of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2019. Registering wins in both his group matches, Sinner clinched the number one spot in Group B. The Italian entered the tournament as a crowd favourite at Milan and went on to get the crowd euphoric after his second win.

The third and last day of the group matches will see all the semis spot filled, with a close competition going on in Group A. Top seed Alex de Minaur has won both the matches and one win can take him to the semis. His opponent, Casper Ruud could also go to the semis if he wins against De Minaur in straight sets.

In today's matches, De Minaur and Casper Ruud will open the third day, followed by Miomir Kecmanovic versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Group B will see Frances Tiafoe take on Mikael Ymer and Ugo Humbert will play Jannik Sinner. The Italian has already made a place in the semis with the top spot so the result of the match will not affect his position in the group.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Preview (Group A)

Miomir Kecmanovic

Fifth seed Miomir Kecmanovic, who is currently second in Group A, will take on Spain's Davidovich Fokina in the final group match. Kecmanovic has one loss against De Minaur and one win against Casper Ruud.

His 4-3 win-loss record in sets gives him an edge over Fokina and he will be aiming to seal the semis spot with a win against his opponent. The only thing the Serbian has to make sure of to go to the next round is to not lose this match.

Fokina lost both his opening matches and is trailing 0-2 against his opponents in the group. A win will only give a boost to his confidence to play the next tournament but he will have no chances of advancing to the semis.

Match Timing: Approx 19:50 (IST) on 7th November

Frances Tiafoe vs Mikael Ymer Preview (Group B)

Frances Tiafoe

USA's 21-year-old player Frances Tiafoe produced a sensational performance in his second match against Frenchman Ugo Humbert to seal his first victory at the event. Tiafoe lost his opening match against Sinner while winning the second match against Humbert 4–2, 4–3(7–5), 3–4(4–7), 4–1. Playing at his second Next Gen ATP Finals, Tiafoe will look to make a place in the semis after failing to do so last year.

On the other side of the net would be Mikael Ymer who is also in contention for the second semis spot in the group. He won a four-setter against Humbert in his opening match but went down to Sinner in straight sets. The Swede is coming to the tournament with back-to-back Challenger title victories at Orleans and Mouilleron le Captif and will be looking to add one more title to his tally of four this year. He started the year standing outside the top 250 rankings but has managed to finish in the top 80.

Both the players are up against each other for the first time and a win against Humbert must have boosted both the players. It will be interesting to see if Tiafoe will continue to have the energy he showed against Humbert or if Ymer will be able to put his loss against Sinner behind him to grab the second spot in Group B.

With Humbert out of contention, the winner of this match will join Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Match Timing: Approx 00:00 (IST) on 8th November

Jannik Sinner vs Ugo Humbert Preview (Group B)

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is having a dream debut at the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. After having entered as a wild card, the 18-year old is 2-0 in his group, registering victories over Frances Tiafoe and Mikael Ymer. He has dropped only one set in the tournament and has since then won six consecutive sets across two matches.

He rose more than 450 spots in the ATP Rankings in 2019 and is on his way to becoming the next tennis sensation. He has already sealed a spot in the final four and will be looking to defeat Humbert to make it 3-0 in the group stages.

Humbert has had a poor tournament in Milan. He lost both his matches and has won only two sets. However, he will be looking to finish the tournament on a winning note as he takes on the home favourite.

Match Timing: 1:20 (IST) on 8th November

The Next Gen ATP Finals Live Stream is available on Tennis TV.

