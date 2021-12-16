Next to nine: Looking back at Novak Djokovic's Australian Open victories

Novak Djokovic's dominance at the Australian Open over the years has been a treat to witness. He had a rough start to the tournament, as his only couple of first-round losses have happened here.

But in a remarkable turnaround, he made it his most successful Grand Slam by winning it nine times, the most out of any male player in Melbourne.

Let's take a look at how he made the Rod Laver Arena his fortress over the last decade.

#1 - 2008 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2008.

After quickly rising up the ranks over the last couple of years and reaching his first Grand Slam final at the 2007 US Open, Djokovic made his breakthrough at the Majors by winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open the following year.

He did so in dominant fashion, as he didn't lose a single set until the final, when fellow first-time finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a set. Djokovic even defeated two-time defending champion Roger Federer in straight sets in the semifinals.

#2 - 2011 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2011 Australian Open.

Much was expected after Djokovic's maiden Grand Slam triumph in 2008. Although he a couple of good seasons, it appeared as if he wasn't living up to his full potential. The Serbian himself was cognizant of this fact as he made significant changes in order to be more successful.

His efforts bore fruit as he won his second Australian Open title in 2011. He lost just one set during the tournament, and defeated Federer in the semifinals and Andy Murray in the finals.

It would also be the start of a historic season as Djokovic dominated the tour that year - a 43 match winning streak, two more Grand Slams, five Masters titles and claiming the number one ranking for the first time.

#3 - 2012 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open.

After a brilliant season in 2011, at the 2012 Australian Open Djokovic was aiming for a successful title defense for the first time in his career. He was hot off the blocks as he progressed to the semifinals without breaking a sweat. But this is when things got tough for him and that's a huge understatement to say the least.

Up against Murray in the semifinals, Djokovic staged a huge comeback after trailing by two sets to one to win in five sets. The match lasted for almost five hours and many wondered if the Serbian would have anything left in the tank for the final.

Facing Rafael Nadal for the third consecutive time in a Grand Slam final, having won the previous two at the US Open and Wimbledon in 2011, the two staged an epic battle lasting almost six hours in what is now regarded as one of the best matches ever played.

The duo fought like gladiators and transformed Rod Laver Arena into a colosseum with spectators on the edge of their seats watching two of the very best in history throw everything they had at each other to emerge victorious.

Ultimately, Djokovic edged out Nadal after a lengthy showdown to win 5-7 6-4 6-4 6 -7 (5) 7-5 and defend a Grand Slam title successfully for the first time.

#4 - 2013 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2013 Australian Open.

As a two-time defending champion, expectations were high from Djokovic as he established his authority convincingly over the years in Melbourne. After a strong start to the tournament, he faced a major hurdle in the fourth round against Stan Wawrinka.

He played a five-set thriller against the Swiss and then progressed to the final without much fuss, where he defeated Murray in a competitive match. This was his third consecutive Australian Open title and he became the first man in history to win it thrice in a row.

#5 - 2015 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2015 Australian Open.

Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014 and did so by ending Djokovic's reign in another five-set battle. In 2015, they met for the third consecutive year at the tournament and once again battled it out over five sets in the semifinals.

The Serbian avenged his loss from the previous year and established himself as the king of Melbourne once more as he won his fifth title here by defeating Murray yet again in another final.

This was only the beginning for Djokovic, as in 2015 he was at his best, winning another two Grand Slam titles, six Masters titles and the ATP Finals.

#6 - 2016 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2016 Australian Open.

Djokovic continued his spectacular form from 2015 to win his sixth Australian Open crown. Gilles Simon was the only player to give him a tough fight as the Serbian needed five sets to overcome him in the fourth round and then defeated familiar foes Federer and Murray in the last two rounds to clinch another title.

Djokovic went on to complete the "Nole Slam" by winning Roland Garros a few months later, becoming the first man since Rod Laver to hold all four Slams simultaneously and completing a career Grand Slam.

#7 - 2019 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Australian Open.

Following his triumph at the 2016 French Open, Djokovic struggled with form and fitness for almost two years and it was one of the toughest periods of his career. But like all great champions, he made a spectacular comeback.

After winning Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, Djokovic won his third Grand Slam in a row at the 2019 Australian Open. This victory meant a lot to him after a couple of early exits in Melbourne in the last two years.

He completely outclassed long-time rival Nadal in the final and overtook Pete Sampras' record of 14 Grand Slam titles as well.

#8 - 2020 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open.

Djokovic entered the tournament as the defending champion once again. He was barely tested until he reached the final in this edition, as he moved through the draw with ease, defeating old foes Milos Raonic and Federer to face Dominic Thiem in the final.

After winning the first set, the Serbian lost the next two. While he has made plenty of unbelievable comebacks throughout his career, he never managed to win a Grand Slam final after trailing by two sets to one.

But if there's one thing Djokovic knows how to do, it's to constantly rewrite history as he staged a brilliant turnaround to win his eighth Australian Open title.

#9 - 2021 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Australian Open.

With a chance to script history and narrow the gap in the Grand Slam race, Djokovic launched a bid for a record ninth Australian Open title in 2021. However, he injured himself during his third round encounter against Taylor Fritz, but managed to overcome both his opponent and injury to progress further in five sets.

He wasn't at this best in the next couple of rounds either, but did enough to move past Alexander Zverev and Raonic in four sets.

Feeling much better now, he ended the fairytale run of Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals and got the better of Daniil Medvedev in the final, both in straight sets, to win his record ninth Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic will attempt to create history at the 2022 Australian Open

Djokovic has achieved a lot and remains hungry for more as in a few weeks he'll aim for a record extending 10th Australian Open crown while simultaneously attempting to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

After trailing behind rivals Federer and Nadal in the Grand Slam race for years, he finally managed to catch up to them at Wimbledon this year. He reached the US Open final as well and had a shot at completing a Calendar Year Grand Slam and leading the Grand Slam race as well, but fell short as Medvedev defeated him in straight sets.

Also Read Article Continues below

But Djokovic has bounced back from numerous setbacks throughout his career, and he'll find comfort in starting anew in Australia, the pinnacle of his success.

Edited by Rohit Mishra