Novak Djokovic once joked that he preferred not to relive the experience of Roger Federer's impressive tweener, having been on the receiving end of it at the US Open.

Djokovic entered the 2010 US Open as the third seed and kicked off his campaign with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over compatriot Viktor Troicki. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Federer had an easier path to the second round, defeating Brian Dabul 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Following his victory, Novak Djokovic was asked whether he had seen the viral video circulating of Roger Federer's Gillette commercial shoot, where the Swiss skillfully knocked a can off a crew member's head with his serve. However, the Serb replied in the negative, admitting that he hadn't seen it yet.

In the same vein, the Serb was questioned about watching a replay of Federer's tweener from his first-round match. In response, Djokovic humorously quipped that he had already experienced Federer's tweener live at the US Open last year and had no interest in reliving that "traumatic" moment.

"No. I've seen it live last year passing next to me (smiling). That's enough traumatic experiences for me," he said in his post-match press conference.

He also hilariously remarked that when Viktor Troicki attempted a similar shot during their clash, his only hope was that Troicki would miss the shot to spare him any further embarrassment.

"Today when Viktor tried to do the same thing, I said, No, no, please. He was running for the ball between the legs. Please miss it. Please don't embarrass me again," he added.

The memorable shot in question took place during the 2009 US Open semifinals. In the third set, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic engaged in a riveting rally, which culminated in the Swiss pulling off a stunning tweener shot to bring up match point. The remarkable tweener not only stunned the Serb but also drew thunderous cheers from the fans.

The Serb praised Federer's tweener as an "amazing" shot, particularly noting its impact during a pivotal moment in the match.

"They keep on repeating that. I mean, it's amazing shot. Just incredible. At that stage, as well. It was the last game. You know, once in a while you get that shot," he said.

Looking back at Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's campaigns at US Open 2010

Following his win over Viktor Troicki, Novak Djokovic defeated Philipp Petzschner 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) to reach the third round of the 2010 US Open. Subsequently, he claimed a 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over James Blake and beat Mardy Fish 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

The Serb took on Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals, triumphing 7-6(2), 6-1, 6-2. With his win, he set up a blockbuster clash against Roger Federer in the semifinals.

En route to the semifinals, Federer claimed straight-set wins over Brian Dabul, Andreas Beck, and Paul-Henri Mathieu in the early rounds. He then secured a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory against Jurgen Melzer and defeated Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last four.

Djokovic and Federer engaged in a closely contested encounter, with the Serb claiming a 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 victory. Subsequently, Rafael Nadal beat the Serb 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the final to clinch his maiden US Open title.

