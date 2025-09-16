"No one asked John McEnroe and Chris Evert that" - When Venus & Serena Williams' father Richard shut down 'disgraceful' Wimbledon fixing allegations

Venus and Serena Williams battled it out in a thrilling semifinal clash at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships. After the meeting, their father Richard Williams was forced to address claims of match-fixing, issuing a furious response.

With both sisters on the hunt for their first title at SW19, there was a lot at stake for Venus and Serena Williams in the blockbuster encounter. Although the likes of Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras all picked Serena to win the match, Venus produced an impressive performance to claim a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory. She went on to beat defending champion Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

However, Venus Williams' triumph was marred by speculation of match-fixing, owing to Serena looking far from her best in their clash and squandering a 4-2 lead in the second set by losing 10 points in a row. Richard Williams did not take kindly to the allegations, arguing that neither John McEnroe nor Chris Evert had to deal with such accusations when they played on tour with their siblings.

"That's a goddam shame that people come up with that bull----. When McEnroe and his brother played? When Chrissie Evert and her sister played? No one asked them that. But everyone comes to us with a goddam bunch of bull---- when it comes to that," Richard Williams told the New York Times.

Venus and Serena Williams' father voiced his frustration with the "disgraceful" insinuations, asserting that tennis would be dead without his daughters because players like then-World No. 1 Martina Hingis weren't "worth selling."

"You got the two best girls in tennis right here, and if it wasn't for Venus and Serena, this bull---- tennis would be dead, because Hingis and the other girls aren't worth selling. And people come with a bunch of s--- like that? That is disgraceful," he added.

The Williams family also faced allegations of match-fixing when Venus pulled out of the 2001 Indian Wells Open just minutes before her semifinal clash with Serena. Although the American cited tendonitis as the reason, many believed that Richard had arranged her withdrawal to give Serena a better chance of winning the title.

As a result of all the speculation, Serena Williams faced "painful" racist abuse from the crowd when she defeated Kim Clijsters 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the final. Venus and Richard Williams, who were cheering her on from the stands, also endured similar attacks. The incident led to the Williams sisters boycotting the tournament for over a decade.

"Everyone knows that's not necessarily a true statement" - Serena Williams on whether her father Richard had arranged Venus' Indian Wells withdrawal

Venus and Serena Williams with their father Richard - Source: Getty

Upon her highly anticipated return to the Indian Wells Open in 2015, Serena Williams dismissed the allegations that her father Richard had arranged for Venus' withdrawal from their semifinal meeting.

In her pre-tournament press conference, the American said that she and her sister had both been models of integrity during their careers and argued that everyone knew those rumors to be false.

"Well, I think I just addressed this. I have had nothing but integrity for my whole career. Even in doubles if Venus or I touch the ball we say, That's not our point. We're clearly are incredible athletes, and our whole career we've focused on that," Serena Williams said.

"So to be honest, I think everyone knows that that's not necessarily a true statement. But I guess you have ‑‑ you do have to ask those questions," she added.

Venus Williams also once refuted Elena Dementieva's claims that Richard Williams influenced the outcome of her matches with Serena, emphasizing that it wasn't a "true opinion."

