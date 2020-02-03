No plans to retire: Roger Federer after 2020 Australian Open

The Swiss Maestro revealed that he has no plans to retire in the near future

Roger Federer’s bid of adding to his record 20 Grand Slam titles was thwarted when he was thrashed in straight sets by the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final at the Australian Open. While many might think that Federer might be contemplating retirement, the Swiss maestro revealed that he has no plans to retire in the near future.

In fact, this is exactly what Federer had to say.

“You never know what the future holds. Especially my age, you don’t know. I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire. From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.”

Federer also said that he was happy with his overall performance in the tournament.

"At the end of the day I'm very happy. I think I overall played all right. I know I can play better. At the same time I also know I can play much worse. With no tournaments beforehand, I think it's a very, very good result."

Federer has now gone eight Grand Slams without adding to his tally. Meanwhile, his illustrious rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are inching closer to the summit that Federer occupies right now. While Nadal is breathing down Federer’s neck with 19 Grand Slams, Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam title yesterday.

Federer had also confirmed that he would be participating in the 2020 French Open, to be held in the months of May and June.

“I will play the French Open. I probably won’t play much before that. Especially if I’m playing the Olympics and all that. I’ll probably play the French [Open], Halle, Wimbledon, Olympics, and then maybe Cincinnati, then the US Open.”