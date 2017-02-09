5 things Roger Federer can still look to achieve in tennis

The Swiss maestro rewrote history with the Australian Open victory and belied his own age.

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 15:13 IST

Federer won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open

‘Form is temporary, class is permanent’ might just be the most overused phrase in sport writing, but it is players like Roger Federer who make it so timeless!

The final of Australian Open 2017 probably was the biggest event in modern (or all-time) tennis history! How could it not be? Two giant forces of the game not only clashed against each other but brought along Herculean legacies with them to transgress time itself! At the end of it all, it was Federer who outlasted the resilience of Rafael Nadal to clinch his 5th title at Melbourne.

The Swiss maestro rewrote history with this achievement and belied his own age. He transformed the perception of “Bel8ve” from an indulgence-worthy fantasy to a drool-worthy fact. He truly has taken a giant stride towards the ‘GOAT’ or ‘Greatest of All Time’ appellation now. His numbers tower over his contemporaries as well as his predecessors in a daunting and dangerous fashion. It truly seems like the 18-time Grand Slam winner has ticked off all boxes of accomplishment in his area of expertise.

However, can one dare to be this presumptuous about a man like this – someone who has a zeal of steel?

With the roaring comeback that he has made, Federer has a strong chance of achieving even more, this season. Now that he has nothing to lose, numerous opportunities will pull at his racket strings consistently! He will go into tournaments with all guns and rackets blazing and leave no stone unturned.

Here are a few things he can look to achieve before his retirement:

#1 90 plus singles career titles

Roger Federer already has 89 singles career titles to his name and is at the top of the pile. Next on the list of current players are Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, with 69 and 67 titles respectively. This shows that a mammoth gap of at least 20 titles separates the Swiss from those closest to him in the list!

Federer is no longer a nobleman – he’s a king now! The kind of king who does not need to invade alien castles but to build a buttress for his fortress. His huge title lead is his fortress today – he must look to preserve and protract it as much as possible.

With 89 titles spanning over 17 pro years, the 35-year-old has an average of 5.2 titles per season. If he keeps going down the same road, winning 95 tournaments is a strong possibility. He also has 137 finals to add to his prestigious titles and they will surely go down as one of his most gigantic achievements. Federer is consistently adapting to the changes in the game and going toe-to-to with the best in business today. That is what will help him pursue more ATP championships and augment the grandeur of his trophy cabinet!