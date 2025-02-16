Pete Sampras once made a clear distinction between himself and his arch-rival Andre Agassi, both in personality and appearance. Sampras made the remarks after rising to prominence by triumphing over his compatriot to win his maiden Grand Slam title at just 19 years old.

Sampras produced an impressive campaign at the 1990 US Open, beating Tomas Muster, Ivan Lendl, and John McEnroe to set the stage for an exciting title clash with Agassi, who triumphed over defending champion Boris Becker in the semifinals. Sampras dominated the final, claiming a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win over his fellow American to clinch his first Major title

Having announced himself on the world stage, Pete Sampras shed light on his personality in an interview with the Los Angeles Times days after his victory. He made it clear that he was nothing like Andre Agassi, who was known for his flashy style, blonde mullet, and flamboyant personality.

In contrast, the then-19-year-old described himself as a "nice kid" with a positive attitude, who steered clear of controversy or anything that might tarnish his clean-cut image.

"I’m a little bit . . . I’m not . . . um, uh, I’m a little bit more normal than Andre in the way I look and who I am. I’m a nice kid with a good attitude on the court. And I’m not going to change," Pete Sampras said. "[I avoid] any fights or anything which might ruin my image."

Sampras also expressed skepticism about ever reaching a level of fame that would require him to conceal his identity in order to avoid public attention, pointing out that he looked more normal compared to Agassi's instantly recognizable look.

"I don’t know if it is going to come to the point where I have to start wearing sunglasses and a hat. It’s not like I’m Andre with his long hair and he is really recognizable," he said.

"Whereas myself, I look a little more norm. . . . You know, just the all-American type of kid. But if I change, I’m sure my agent will tell me. I’m sure my parents will tell me. And my dad will see it in a split second," he added.

"It freaked Andre Agassi out the way I did my thing, it messed with his head" - Pete Sampras on his reserved personality

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

In his autobiography 'Open,' Andre Agassi made the surprising revelation that he "envied Pete Sampras' dullness." Sampras was taken aback by the eight-time Grand Slam champion's apparent jibe, suggesting that Agassi was "freaked out" by his reserved personality and ability to maintain his focus.

However, the 14-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that his demeanor came naturally to him, just like it did for Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer.

"I think it freaked him out the way I did my thing. It sort of messed with his head that I was able to maintain my focus, which to me wasn’t a big deal. But he was amazed by it. The fact that I was a little on the quiet side — he couldn’t understand that," Pete Sampras said.

"And I think, 'Why can’t you understand that?' That’s what Borg did. That’s what Roger does. It’s something that’s very normal to me," he added.

Despite his shock over the comment, Pete Sampras acknowledged Andre Agassi as his toughest opponent and insisted that there was "no bad blood" between them, only mutual respect.

