Pete Sampras once shed light on the nature of his relationship with his arch-rival, Andre Agassi.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, Sampras had an exceptional career. The American secured 64 tour-level titles, including a record-breaking 14 Grand Slam titles. Additionally, he won the year-end championships five times and held the World No. 1 ranking for 286 weeks, ranking third on the all-time list.

Pete Sampras, who retired from the sport in 2003, made a rare appearance at the 2014 Australian Open in honor of the 20th anniversary of his first title at the Major.

While in Melbourne, the American fondly looked back on his memories of competing at the Grand Slam event. He also admitted to feeling he could have achieved more than the two titles he won at the Australian Open.

"But I'm happy to be back in Melbourne. I want to thank Tennis Australia for inviting me back. As you know, I don't make too many appearances at majors. I'm excited to watch a little tennis this weekend," he said in a press conference.

"This place brings back some memories. It definitely is a place I've enjoyed playing. I won a couple times. Felt I could have done better, but it's good to be back," he added.

A defining aspect of Pete Sampras' career was his thrilling and captivating rivalry with Andre Agassi. The duo locked horns in 34 tour-level encounters, with Sampras enjoying a 20-14 lead in their head-to-head record. He also held a 6-3 winning record against Agassi in their Grand Slam matchups.

Sampras reflected on their storied rivalry in the press conference, acknowledging Agassi as his toughest opponent and expressing immense respect for him. He also delved into their relationship, emphasizing that despite the occasional awkward moments over the years, there was no bad blood between them.

"You know, I respect Andre. He was my toughest opponent. We're going to compete in London, have some fun, compete for the people there. Our relationship's fine. It's not like there's any bad blood. We've had a few awkward moments here and there, but it is what it is," Pete Sampras said.

Looking back on Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi's Australian Open titles

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi

Pete Sampras won two of his 14 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open. The American won his maiden title at the Melbourne Slam in 1994, defeating Todd Martin 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

He fell on the last hurdle during his title defense in 1995, losing to Andre Agassi in the final. Agassi claimed a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(6), 6-4 win over his compatriot to clinch his maiden Australian Open title.

Subsequently, Sampras defeated Carlos Moya 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the 1997 final to secure his second title at the Melbourne Slam and his ninth Grand Slam title overall.

After winning his first Australian Open title in 1995, Agassi went on to win three more titles at the Melbourne Slam. He secured back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001, followed by his fourth title in 2003.

