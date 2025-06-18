Nottingham Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | German Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa

Date: June 18, 2025

Tournament: Nottingham Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Center, Nottingham, Britain

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa preview

Fernandez at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Fifth seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the Nottingham Open.

Trending

Fernandez has yet to find her best potential this year. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Abu Dhabi, she's failed to make a significant impact on tour. She also reached the third round of the Italian Open, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

The Canadian entered Nottingham on the back of a four-match losing streak, amassing early exits in Paris, Strasbourg and London. She finally steadied the ship with a hard-fought win over Suzan Lamens in the first round, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Fernandez won 72% of her first serve points and saved five break points in the last round.

Bucsa at the HSBC Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Cristina Bucsa has had a modest season on tour. She entered the qualifiers in Abu Dhabi, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. She reached the second round of the Australian Open, which is her best result so far.

Bucsa entered Nottingham after a first-round exit in London. She made the most of her lucky loser entry by defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. The Spaniard won 72.5% of her first serve points and saved four out of five break points in the last round.

Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head

Fernandez leads the head-to-head against Bucsa 2-0. She defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2025 Australian Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Cristina Bucsa

Odds will be updated when available.

Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa prediction

Fernandez has lacked a bit of seriousness on tour in the last few months. The Canadian is known for her solid all-around game but has failed to find consistency this year. She has already defeated Bucsa twice in the past and should fancy her chances on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Cristina Bucsa has shown her resilience throughout this year. She has a great chance to enter the last eight in Nottingham, but needs to raise her level against Fernandez. The Spaniard hardly broke a sweat against Starodubtseva but will be put to the test in the next round.

Neither player has achieved notable results in the last few months. With a lighter group of players in Nottingham, they have a golden opportunity to kick-start their resurgence on tour. Considering their record on grass and composure at the highest level, Fernandez is a slight favorite to come out on top.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More