"Novak Djokovic has already talked to the tournament and the government, so players have to be on the side" - Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman expressed his thoughts on Novak Djokovic getting a medical exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open, saying that tennis players don't have to reveal their personal opinions on the matter.

After days of uncertainty, Novak Djokovic took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he will be participating at the Australian Open from 17 January. He confirmed he has been granted a medical exemption.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission," Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.



Reflecting on the matter after his ATP Cup match against Hubert Hurkacz, Schwartzman noted that players were in Australia to play and did not have to get involved in the issue.

The World No. 13 further added that Novak Djokovic received the exemption as per the regulations, only after talking to the tournament organizers and the Australian government. That was the end of the issue as far as Schwartzman was concerned.

"We [tennis players] are here to play, and Novak Djokovic has already talked to the tournament and the government," Schwartzman said. "Everyone is talking about it, so players have to be on the side."

Schwartzmann admitted that the players discussed the issue among themselves in the locker room, but that did not mean the press needed to know the specifics of the matter.

The 29-year-old went on to add that he had his own take on the news, but did not want to reveal it to the public for the aforementioned reason.

"The press is going to be in the locker room for sure in the next few weeks, but I think we don't have to say nothing," Schwartzman said. "We already spoke in the locker room. I don't want to say what I think."

Novak Djokovic's announcement draws ire from a section of fans on social media

Novak Djokovic getting a medical exemption has left fans on social media fuming

Novak Djokovic's announcement on social media has enraged a section of tennis fans.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Australia is waking up angry about the Djokovic exemption news. Australia is waking up angry about the Djokovic exemption news. https://t.co/ArhBmXM9VS

Many believe Novak Djokovic abused his position of power and prestige. They accused the Serb of using his reputation as one of the best players of all time to force the organizers' hand at the end of a month-long staring contest.

"It will be *VERY* interesting to see how people in Melbourne, the city with the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown, will react to Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open," one user tweeted.

Nikolaus Fink @NikolausFink It will be *VERY* interesting to see how people in Melbourne, the city with the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown, will react to Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open. It will be *VERY* interesting to see how people in Melbourne, the city with the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown, will react to Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open.

Fans in Australia are understandably not happy about the decision either, as Novak Djokovic has bypassed the same stringent measures they have had to endure over the last two years.

"There are 1000s of people - fully vaccinated - who haven’t been able to get to see family members and loved ones in Australia because of travel restrictions still in place," one user tweeted. "But someone who refuses the vaccine is granted an exemption. Odd messaging."

"I've never seen anything like the anger towards a sportsperson as in these replies," another user tweeted.

