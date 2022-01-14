Novak Djokovic court case live stream link: Australian Open champion's second visa hearing to be streamed on YouTube

Novak Djokovic's second visa hearing will be shown live on YouTube on the Australian Federal Court's official channel on Saturday.

On Friday, Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his personal power to cancel the Serb's visa, saying it was in the "public interest" to do so.

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr. Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," Hawke said in a statement.

As expected, the World No. 1's lawyers appealed the decision and an initial hearing will take place on Saturday. An appeal hearing is expected to take place on Sunday. The hearing has been moved from the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia to the Federal Court of Australia and will be listed before Judge David John O'Callaghan at 10:15 am local time (4:45 am IST, 11:15 pm GMT).

To provide transparency, the hearing will be telecast live on YouTube via the Federal Court of Australia's official channel.

Federal Court of Australia @fedcourtau Novak Djokovic v Minister for Immigration has been transferred from the @FCFCOA to the Federal Court of Australia. The hearing listed before Justice O’Callaghan at 10:15am AEDT tomorrow, Sat 15 Jan 2022, will be live streamed on our YouTube channel - youtube.com/FederalCourtAus Novak Djokovic v Minister for Immigration has been transferred from the @FCFCOA to the Federal Court of Australia. The hearing listed before Justice O’Callaghan at 10:15am AEDT tomorrow, Sat 15 Jan 2022, will be live streamed on our YouTube channel - youtube.com/FederalCourtAus https://t.co/ifc72Kpsjt

Novak Djokovic's future at the 2022 Australian Open will be decided over the weekend

Courts in Melbourne do not usually stay open after 5 pm local time on Friday. But Judge Anthony Kelly, who presided over the first hearing in the family court, convened an emergency hearing after working hours following Alex Hawke's sudden decision.

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney He says Djokovic should be taken to the interview with immigration officials at 8am tomorrow, then to his lawyers office from 10am until 2pm. Then from 9am Sunday he should be taken back to his lawyers offices for the court hearing - supervised by two ABF officers. He says Djokovic should be taken to the interview with immigration officials at 8am tomorrow, then to his lawyers office from 10am until 2pm. Then from 9am Sunday he should be taken back to his lawyers offices for the court hearing - supervised by two ABF officers.

The 20-time Slam champion is also set to be interviewed by Australian immigration officials at around 8 am local time on Saturday. If the Serb's visa cancelation stands, he will not be allowed to defend his Australian Open title this month .

The nine-time Australian Open champion has been drawn to face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. However, if he is deported from the country before the order of play is released, Kecmanovic will play World No. 5 Andrey Rublev instead.

If he is deported after the first day's schedule is released, a lucky loser will be chosen from the players who lost in the final round of qualifying to replace the World No. 1.

Edited by Arvind Sriram