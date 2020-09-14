Novak Djokovic didn't deserve it morally: Swiss Tennis Association head on US Open default

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has returned to Europe after being defaulted at the US Open 2020. The Serbian star accidentally hit a lineswoman with a ball after losing a point. The Swiss Tennis Association President Rene Stammbach has defended Djokovic's intentions, saying that he was unlucky that an old lady was standing at that position.

In an interview with Blick, Rene Stammbach, who is also the Vice President of the ITF, said that Novak Djokovic did not deserve the disqualification on moral grounds. Still, it was a violation of the rules and the decision was justified.

Stammbach also commented that if a young man were standing in the old lady's place, the 17-time Grand Slam winner would have gotten away without any punishment.

Novak Djokovic is mature and he knows the rules: Stammbach

Novak Djokovic has been in involved in multiple controversies this year

When asked about the latest controversy surrounding the 2020 Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic, Rene Stammbach replied:

"That was just unbelievably bad luck. I think everyone agrees that there was no intention to do so. But, of course, it's a rule violation. The exclusion from the tournament is right, but of course, brutal for him. He didn't deserve it morally."

He added that an exception was impossible because the rules were clear to everyone. However, Rene felt that Novak Djokovic might not have been disqualified had he hit a muscular man.

"No, the rule is quite clear. Someone has sunk to the ground injured. He was just unlucky. If there had been a stocky man standing there, he might have laughed and waved to the audience. But he hit a person who couldn't just put that away," he continued.

Stammbach also addressed the Adria Tour debacle in the interview and mentioned that there was no need for Novak Djokovic and the others to dance with bare torsos at a night club. He opined that there was no bad luck streak going for Djokovic and tennis, as things like the one mentioned above could have been avoided.

This is what sport is all about. Respect, appreciation and friendship. Thank you 🙏🏼 Domi and Sasha for standing strong for your character values and seeing always what matters the most - love & respect for each other. Congratulations to both of you. @ThiemDomi @AlexZverev #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BrqUr06CS5 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 14, 2020

Since the Belgrade-based player is always in the spotlight because of his World No.1 status, Stammbach remarked that Novak Djokovic should avoid unnecessary controversies.

"When you're in the spotlight like that, and you're the number one undisputed, you can't afford such things. As a teenager, I threw rackets like many others. But you are young and not yet mature. You can't say that about Djokovic. He's mature, and he knows the rules. It was just a grid," said the International Tennis Federation Vice President.

Novak Djokovic will now compete in the Rome Masters competition.

Lastly, Stammbach admitted that even Roger Federer threw rackets when he was young, but he never did that at a Grand Slam. The Swiss Tennis Association President signed off by saying that Rafael Nadal would also never commit a mistake like Novak Djokovic.