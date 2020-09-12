Novak Djokovic doesn't want to portray that image as a father: Marion Bartoli on 2020 USO default

Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the 2020 US Open in the most unusual circumstances after he accidentally hit a lineswoman with a ball during his fourth-round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Having been the clear favourite to win a fourth-career USO title, World No.1 Novak Djokovic saw the opportunity slip from right in front of him on Sunday after his shocking disqualification.

Recently, Marion Bartoli weighed in on the whole controversy on a talk show hosted by Tennis Majors. While the former 2013 Wimbledon champion was sympathetic to Novak Djokovic, she also insisted that the default was justified.

The rules are very clear: Marion Bartoli on Novak Djokovic's default

Novak Djokovic was defaulted for injuring the lines judge

Since the unfortunate incident, many fans have argued on whether Novak Djokovic deserved such an extreme sanction or not. Novak Djokovic was not only disqualified but was also docked the prize money & rankings points earned at the event.

Bartoli believed that the Serb may have been on the edge with everything going on around him but insisted that his default was a must.

“Since the start of the US Open, Novak Djokovic has undoubtedly been disturbed by everything that is happening off the court, as well as his new status as a big favorite in the Grand Slam. Maybe more than usual. It all started to boil inside him, and he ended up behaving like that. He will have to wonder why he felt like this, so tense and upset," Bartoli said of Novak Djokovic's favourite status at USO.

"It's a story that ends horribly badly. He was not in the right frame of mind and not in his usual state. But the rules are very clear: you are disqualified if you touch someone, regardless of whether it is voluntary or not." Bartoli added.

Novak Djokovic must be feeling horribly wrong: Bartoli

Novak Djokovic exited the 2020 US Open in controversial fashion

The controversial incident has also elicited widespread discussions about Novak Djokovic's suitability as a "role model".

Novak Djokovic's image has been tainted by the controversy, but the former World No.7, on her part, believes that what is more important than what the public feels is what Djokovic himself is feeling post his mistake.

“I think the question is more how he feels. He must be feeling horribly wrong. Without even thinking about what the public will think of him, the most important thing is himself," Bartoli claimed.

"He is the father of two children and I'm sure he feels bad because they are bound to hear about it. And he certainly doesn't want to portray that image as a father," the former Wimbledon winner said of Djokovic.