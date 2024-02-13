Rafael Nadal once made an honest admission about Novak Djokovic heading into their 2012 Monte-Carlo Masters final clash as the clear favorite.

Nadal and Djokovic have established one of the greatest tennis rivalries in history, with the Serb holding a slight 30-29 lead in their head-to-head record. Given the closely contested nature of their rivalry, it came as a surprise when Djokovic dominated their matchups between 2011 and 2012, defeating the Spaniard in seven straight encounters.

The Serb had the opportunity to claim his eighth consecutive win over the Spaniard in the 2012 Monte-Carlo Masters final. Nadal entered the tournament as the second seed and seven-time defending champion, cruising to the final without dropping a set. Meanwhile, Djokovic, the top seed, battled back from a set down twice en route to his blockbuster title clash against his arch-rival.

Ahead of their highly anticipated final, Rafael Nadal openly acknowledged Novak Djokovic as the clear favorite for the title. However, he clarified that this wasn't due to his own lack of preparation but rather because the Serb had beaten him seven times in a row.

"No, no. I said he's the favorite because he beat me the last seven times, not because I don't have enough training sessions. Seriously, I will like to play this match a few weeks later, but not for the reason he's the favorite. When one player beats another one seven times in a row, clay, hard, and grass, is very easy to decide the favorite," he said in a press conference.

The Spaniard also remained undaunted by the prospect of suffering his eighth straight defeat to Djokovic, asserting that the difference between seven and eight losses was insignificant and that the pain of defeat diminished with each successive loss.

"When you lost seven, don't nothing if I lost eight. That's the real thing, no? You lose seven or eight, doesn't change a lot. First one is a lot. Second is 50% more. So now 10% less every time. The pain is less, too," he said.

Despite Rafael Nadal deeming Novak Djokovic to be the favorite for the 2012 Monte-Carlo Masters final, he dominated the encounter himself, defeating the Serb 6-3, 6-1 to clinch his eighth consecutive title at the Masters 1000 event.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced each other four times in 2012

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2012 - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal met six times in 2011, with the Serb emerging victorious in all six encounters. He claimed his seventh consecutive win over the Spaniard in the 2012 Australian Open final, triumphing 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 after a grueling five-hour and 53-minute battle.

However, the Mallorcan snapped Djokovic's win streak in the Monte-Carlo Masters final, claiming a 6-3, 6-1 victory. He then went on to secure a 7-5, 6-3 win over the Serb in the Italian Open final.

The Spaniard further solidified his dominance in the French Open final, beating Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to clinch his seventh Roland Garros title.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here