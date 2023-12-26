Novak Djokovic, inspired by NFL legend Tom Brady, has proclaimed that he will try his best to keep playing even though he is pushing 36, perhaps even continue being a rock on the ATP Tour at the age of 40 and beyond.

The Serb is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he's set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match ahead of the 2024 season. Speaking to the press ahead of the event, the World No. 1 reminisced about his relationship with Brady, saying that he has learnt a lot from the American.

Brady, regarded by many as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, played for 23 seasons, representing the New England Patriots (2000-2019) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2022) before retiring at the age of 44.

Djokovic, bolstered by having one of his career-best seasons in 2023, emphasized that he has no thoughts about stopping at the moment. Instead, he wants to take it year by and year and see how far he can go.

"Why stop when you are still playing great? So I will keep going. I know (Tom Brady) personally as well, and I learnt from him, from his example, and, hopefully, I can have a career that goes up to 40 and maybe even beyond, let's see."

"I feel great in my own body right now, and I have been playing some really high quality tennis. 2023 was one of my best seasons I've had in my life, and why stop while you're still playing great. I will take it one by one and see how far I go," Novak Djokovic said, thanks to a video posted on Twitter by user: 'travel_Sports'

The 24-time Grand Slam champion ended the year with seven titles -- two Masters 1000 titles, three Grand Slams, an ATP 250 title and the season-ending ATP Finals.

He ended the year as the World No.1, eclipsing rising star Alcaraz to finish as the year-end No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time.

Novak Djokovic to begin 2024 season at United Cup

Novak Djokovic, following the exhibition in Saudi Arabia, will kickstart his 2024 season at the United Cup, where he will represent Team Serbia. The 36-year-old skipped the event last year and will be making his debut at the mixed-gender tournament next season.

After that, he will be in Melbourne for the Australian Open, hoping to defend his title at the first Slam of the year. In 2023, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to win his tenth title at the Major and 22nd Grand Slam overall.

