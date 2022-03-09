Novak Djokovic included in the Indian Wells draw, but will he be able to play?

Novak Djokovic was included in the men's singles draw for the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. Given the vaccine mandate present in the United States, his withdrawal from the tournament was considered a foregone conclusion.

However, Djokovic continued to remain on the entry list and there were no updates from him regarding his decision to miss the tournament. According to ATP rules, until an official statement of withdrawal is made, a player can retain his position in the draw if he's on the entry list.

The Indian Wells tournament organizers posted an update on the matter as well. They're in touch with his team, but his participation remains uncertain and it remains to be seen if he'll get the requisite approval from authorities to enter the country. Their update (via Twitter) read:

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country. We will provide updates in the future as we learn more. #IndianWells"

Djokovic is a five-time champion at the Indian Wells Masters, winning his most recent title in 2016. He was already involved in a high-profile visa saga during the Australian Open that ultimately resulted in his deporation from the country.

It remains to be seen if the former World No. 1 will be able to compete in the California desert or if he ends up in another drawn-out controversy.

Novak Djokovic has competed in only one tournament this year

Djokovic in action at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

After being on the sidelines during the Australian swing, Djokovic returned to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He started off strongly, defeating Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

However, the Serb was upset by Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals. As a result, Djokovic also lost the World No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev. His schedule for the rest of the season remains uncertain, as plenty of countries have continued to enforce vaccine mandates.

But some countries are starting to relax the rules, opening up the possibility for Djokovic to compete in future tournaments. The French government recently announced its decision to get rid of vaccination passports. Thus, he will likely be able to participate in the Monte Carlo Masters next month and defend his French Open title as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra