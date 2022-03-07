Will Novak Djokovic play the Indian Wells Masters?

After losing the No. 1 position in the ATP rankings to Daniil Medvedev last week, the remainder of Novak Djokovic's schedule for the 2022 season remains uncertain.

The Serb is on the entry list for the Indian Wells Masters next week. Due to the existing vaccine mandate required to enter the United States, however, Djokovic is likely to announce his withdrawal from the event prior to the main draw ceremony on Tuesday.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, which prevented him from defending his Australian Open title.

As per the BNP Paribas Open's official website, the Serb will have to follow the appropriate guidelines and show valid proof of vaccination to play at the event.

"The BNP Paribas Open will require valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. Guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country," the statement reads.

According to ATP rules, until the association receives a written statement of withdrawal from the tournament, Djokovic's place in the main draw stays put. This could further affect the spots assigned in the main draw for those who will contest the qualification rounds starting tomorrow.

Due to the mandate, Djokovic is also likely to miss the next big event on tour in the United States, the Miami Masters.

Novak Djokovic's 2022 schedule remains uncertain

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Dubai Open

After the controversy in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic made his long-awaited return to professional tennis at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The Serb did not fare too well in the ATP 500 event, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals after back-to-back straight-sets wins over Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov.

The Serb's vaccination status puts his participation in many high-profile ATP events in question, as a majority of countries are likely to impose mandatory vaccination policies.

If Djokovic is forced to withdraw from Indian Wells and Miami, he will be seen next during the European clay swing, where the 34-year-old has been handed a boost.

After the French government announced that it is lifting its COVID-19 vaccination pass policy, the Serb will be free to play in Monte Carlo and defend his title at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic is also likely to play the Serbian Open in his hometown of Belgrade, where his family are among the tournament officials.

