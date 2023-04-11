Novak Djokovic enjoyed his return to the tour by beating Russian Ivan Gakhov 7-6(5), 6-2, in the second round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. After his win, the Serbian met F1 superstar George Russell, who witnessed the veteran's impressive return from the stands.

The World No. 1 was last seen in action in Dubai at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost to Russian Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-4, in the semifinals. He withdrew from the Sunshine Double after his special request for a visa was denied by the US government due to his unvaccinated status.

Making his return to the tour, Djokovic started off shakily as he was in danger of losing the opening set to his Russian counterpart. However, as usual, the 22-time Grand Slam winner quickly regained his mojo as he beat Gakhov to qualify for the third round of the event.

George Russell, a British F1 racer who currently drives for Mercedes, was also present in the stands, enjoying Djokovic's first win on clay this season. Following the match, the 35-year-old met Russell and chatted for a while.

"An ugly tennis win for me today" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic termed his second-round win over Gokhav in Monte-Carlo as "an ugly win".. Speaking to the media after the match, the World No.1 reflected on his win and admitted to not playing his best tennis.

"It was probably, if you can call it this way, an ugly tennis win for me today. I haven't played really my best, particularly in the first set, and I kind of expected that that's going to happen in a way with swirly conditions," he said.

Speaking further about the playing conditions, the Serb pointed out the difference between practicing on clay and playing a match on the surface. He added that he was happy with the way he held his nerve to win the match.

"A lot of wind today, changing directions and it, it's different practicing and then playing an official match on clay that, you know, I guess no two bounces are the same, you know, it's always quite unpredictable what's going to happen. But I am pleased with the way I held my nerves, I think, in important moments and, you know, managed to clinch the two-set win," the Serbian said.

The World No. 1 will face either Lorenzo Musetti or Luca Nardi in the third round of the tournament.

