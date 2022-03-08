Novak Djokovic's favorite vegan dish in Marbella revealed

A recent article published in El Pais explored Novak Djokovic's love for Marbella, including some of his gastronomic preferences. It was revealed there that Djokovic, who strictly follows a plant-based diet, prefers the banana cake more than anything else on the vegan cafeteria menu whenever he is at the tennis club.

The 20-time Major champion shifted base to Marbella not too long ago, building himself a lavish residence. He often trains in Marbella, where the warm weather helps him acclimatize to similar conditions around the world.

The cafeteria at the tennis club, where the Serb trains, boasts of the following food items on its menu: green products, fruits, spinach, pitahaya, chia, avocado, homemade granola, maple syrup, açai, ginger, almond milk, coconut milk.

However, as per one of the employees, Djokovic's favorite dish from the vegan menu is the banana cake, which is made without any sugar.

“What he likes the most is the banana cake,” specified one of the employees.

The unnamed employee admitted to being a fan of Roger Federer but acknowledged that Djokovic was the "best of all."

"(I support Federer) Although Novak is the best of all," added the employee.

Another worker at the tennis club believes the Serb is often given the short end of the stick regarding his vaccination status. The 34-year-old has often spoken out against the COVID-19 inoculation and has maintained that he will not get vaccinated, leading many to label him an anti-vaxxer.

“With the whole issue of the vaccines, people have jumped on him. I do not understand, really. I believe that everyone's freedom should be respected,” expressed another worker who, he said, has had “the honor” of serving the athlete on occasion.

"Novak Djokovic is a most normal guy" - another worker at the club

The Serb at the 2021 French Open

Another employee pointed out how Novak Djokovic is afforded ample freedom when he is at the club despite his celebrity status.

"Here he can move with complete peace of mind, ” explained one of the pisteros in charge of everything being ready.

According to the individual, the Serb is a "very plain, very correct, simple and educated" man who is also humble and hardworking.

“He is a most normal guy," the employee added. "Let's see, he's a tennis player, and you know that when they're on their own, tennis players are in his world. When he comes to train he is focused, aware of his routines, but when he is just taking a walk around here he behaves like another member of the club. He usually comes with his children [he has two, Stefan (6 years old) and Tara (3), the result of his long relationship with Jelena Ristic] to play paddle tennis."

